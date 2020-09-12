What channel is Crystal Palace v Southampton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Crystal Palace open what may very well be a difficult Premier League season once they tackle Southampton within the capital this Saturday.

Palace endured a nightmare summer season the place they misplaced all however two of their video games after Venture Restart.

However with the brand new arrival of Eberechi Eze from QPR, there is hope Roy Hodgson’s males can decide up factors from their early Premier League fixtures.

Southampton are first up for the Eagles, with supervisor Ralph Hasenhuttl eager to kick on from final season’s 11th-place end.

Saints have made simply two everlasting signings throughout the summer season switch window however will nonetheless take a look at their hosts right here.

When is Crystal Palace v Southampton on TV?

Crystal Palace v Southampton will happen on Saturday 12th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Southampton will kick off at 3pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Liverpool v Leeds, which kicks off on Saturday at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Southampton on?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 2:30pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15 monthly. You possibly can add the ‘Huge Sport’ bundle for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV cross.

Tips on how to live stream Crystal Palace v Southampton on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Crystal Palace v Southampton team news

Crystal Palace: New signing Eberechi will bear a late health take a look at to see if he is able to make his Palace debut.

Hodgson nonetheless has loads of harm points hanging over from final season too, with Gary Cahill, Christian Benteke, Mamadou Sakho and Patrick van Aanholt all out.

Southampton: Kyle Walker-Peters made his transfer to Southampton everlasting this summer season and ought to begin in defence, whereas centre-back Mohammed Salisu might get a run-out following his £11m arrival from Valladolid.

Danny Ings ought to begin up prime for boss Hasenhuttl, who has been blessed with only a few accidents in pre-season.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Southampton

Palace can be determined to place their depressing summer season behind them however Saints will come to Selhurst Park fancying three factors right here.

Hasenhuttl has loved a optimistic pre-season and Southampton can be seeking to break into the highest 10 this time period.

We will anticipate Southampton to take the sport to their hosts right here and they may very well be in entrance earlier than the break.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton

