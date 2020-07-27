What channel is Crystal Palace v Tottenham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham head to Selhurst Park on Sunday hoping to assert three factors and a spot within the Europa League subsequent season.

Jose Mourinho’s males have gained three on the bounce however come into this tie a degree behind sixth-place Wolves.

It means Sunday’s conflict shall be a tense affair as Spurs search to raised Wolves’ outcome on a day the place all 10 Premier League fixtures are going down on the identical time.

Fortunately for Spurs they arrive up towards a Crystal Palace aspect that has endured a woeful few weeks.

Roy Hodgson’s males have misplaced all however one in every of their eight video games thus far this summer time however are protected from relegation.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part it is advisable find out about find out how to watch the Crystal Palace v Tottenham recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Crystal Palace v Tottenham on TV?

Crystal Palace v Tottenham will happen on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you possibly can tune in to observe each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Tottenham will kick off at 4pm – the match is one in every of 10 Premier League video games going down on the identical time on Sunday.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Tottenham on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Motion from 3pm.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

live stream Crystal Palace v Tottenham on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Crystal Palace v Tottenham odds

guess365 odds: Crystal Palace (5/1) Draw (3/1) Tottenham (11/20)*

Crystal Palace v Tottenham team news

Crystal Palace: Luka Milivojevic could also be match to return from a knee damage that stored him out of Palace’s 2-Zero defeat to Wolves final outing.

However Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt, Gary Cahill and James Tomkins are out, whereas Christian Benteke stays suspended.

Tottenham: There is hope Dele Alli shall be match to play on Sunday after not that includes since a thigh downside suffered within the 2-Zero win over West Ham final month.

Eric Dier stays suspended, whereas Tanguy Ndombele is not anticipated to recuperate from damage. Don’t be stunned if Mourinho retains the identical aspect that beat Leicester final outing.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Tottenham

It’s been a depressing few weeks for Palace and their slide doesn’t look set to abate towards in-form Spurs this weekend.

The Eagles have endured accidents and suspensions however in actuality they’ve additionally not been ok.

Spurs have discovered kind in direction of the tip of the season and are clear favourites to win this. They’ve a possible prize at stake within the type of European qualification, so you possibly can anticipate the guests to take the factors right here.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham

(Tottenham to win 1-0: 7/1 at Guess365)

In the event you’re in search of one thing else to observe try our TV Information.