What channel is Czech Republic v Scotland on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Scotland journey to japanese Europe for a Nations League encounter with Czech Republic tonight.

The sport will go forward regardless of a coronavirus setback for Czech Republic who initially tried to cancel the conflict after a number of gamers and workers members examined constructive.

The Scots have been held to a 1-1 draw by Israel throughout their first encounter of the worldwide break final week.

Ryan Christie’s penalty was cancelled out by an Eran Zahavi strike within the second half to share the spoils.

Boss Steve Clarke will hope for a marked enchancment in upcoming Nations League fixtures as Scotland hope to benefit from their promotion to League B.

Czech Republic began their marketing campaign in stable type with a 3-1 victory over Slovakia throughout their opener.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part it’s essential find out about how you can watch the Czech Republic v Scotland sport on TV and on-line.

When is Czech Republic v Scotland on TV?

Czech Republic v Scotland will happen on Monday seventh September 2020.

Nations League video games are being staggered throughout the week-long worldwide break this September.

What time is kick-off?

Czech Republic v Scotland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Czech Republic v Scotland on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Essential Occasion from 5pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

How one can live stream Czech Republic v Scotland on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Czech Republic v Scotland team news

Czech Republic: Tomas Soucek and Patrik Schick are out of the conflict attributable to coronavirus precautions, and their outcomes imply that all the squad has been faraway from responsibility.

Solely two capped gamers function within the new Czech squad, that means will probably be a model new take a look at for themselves and Scotland.

Scotland: Scott McTominay is prone to be deployed in midfield ought to Clarke transfer away from a again three to a extra typical again 4.

Lyndon Dykes made his debut final week and is anticipated to take care of his place within the facet.

Our prediction: Czech Republic v Scotland

Let’s be trustworthy right here, Scotland have recorded a slew of embarrassing outcomes lately – none extra humbling than a 3-Zero defeat by the hands of Kazakhstan final yr.

With the Czech team being totally changed by kids and debutants, this sport has all of the components to encourage one other sigh of ‘typical’ from Scottish followers.

The unknown is Scotland’s greatest hazard right here, however absolutely (absolutely) with a cluster of Premier League stars among the many squad and Christie in glorious type, the Tartan Military can be smiling after this one, proper?

Our prediction: Czech Republic 0-3 Scotland

