What channel is Denmark v England on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England will hope to construct on their opening Nations League victory once they journey to face Denmark this week.

The Three Lions breathed a sigh of aid following their slim 1-Zero victory over Iceland on the weekend.

Raheem Sterling slotted house a vital penalty within the 90th minute earlier than Birkir Bjarnason pinged his spot-kick over the bar simply moments later.

A number of key gamers had been lacking from the England ranks, however Gareth Southgate will anticipated higher from his males of their remaining Nations League fixtures no matter personnel.

Denmark head into this one following a 2-Zero defeat to Belgium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you must learn about the way to watch the Denmark v England recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Denmark v England on TV?

Denmark v England will happen on Tuesday eighth September 2020.

Nations League video games are being staggered throughout the week-long worldwide break this September.

What time is kick-off?

Denmark v England will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Denmark v England on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Essential Occasion from 7pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

Learn how to live stream Denmark v England on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Denmark v England team news

Denmark: It might be an unchanged XI for the Danes with no contemporary harm issues to fret about.

Andreas Cornelius and Zanka are amongst a number of stars hoping for a return to the XI, however they might be left dissatisfied.

England: Count on a new-look England team as Southgate experiments along with his contemporary squad.

Kyle Walker is suspended following his purple card towards Iceland, which means Trent Alexander-Arnold is prone to begin.

Jack Grealish picked up a slight knock and missed some coaching however might obtain some recreation time within the wake of experiences that Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden broke coronavirus protocols and might miss out.

Our prediction: Denmark v England

England regarded stale and uninventive towards Iceland, although it’s exhausting to anticipate way more from an uncommon beginning XI enjoying their first aggressive match after a shortened summer time break.

Southgate received’t be – and followers shouldn’t be – too involved if Tuesday produces one other lacklustre exhibiting. Integrating new potential stars might trigger teething troubles.

Saying that, England have a lot in assault to justify their favourites tag and will hope Sterling can preserve his sturdy England file to encourage one other win.

Our prediction: Denmark 1-2 England

