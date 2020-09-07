What channel is Denmark v England on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England will hope to construct on their opening Nations League victory once they journey to face Denmark this week.

The Three Lions breathed a sigh of reduction following their slim 1-Zero victory over Iceland on the weekend.

Raheem Sterling slotted dwelling an important penalty within the 90th minute earlier than Birkir Bjarnason pinged his spot-kick over the bar simply moments later.

A number of key gamers had been lacking from the England ranks, however Gareth Southgate will anticipated higher from his males of their remaining Nations League fixtures no matter personnel.

Denmark head into this one following a 2-Zero defeat to Belgium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you have to find out about the right way to watch the Denmark v England recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Denmark v England on TV?

Denmark v England will happen on Tuesday eighth September 2020.

Nations League video games are being staggered throughout the week-long worldwide break this September.

What time is kick-off?

Denmark v England will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Denmark v England on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Fundamental Occasion from 7pm.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

Find out how to live stream Denmark v England on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Denmark v England team news

Denmark: It might be an unchanged XI for the Danes with no contemporary harm considerations to fret about.

Andreas Cornelius and Zanka are amongst a number of stars hoping for a return to the XI, however they could be left dissatisfied.

England: Count on a new-look England team as Southgate experiments together with his contemporary squad.

Kyle Walker is suspended following his purple card towards Iceland, which means Trent Alexander-Arnold is more likely to begin.

Jack Grealish picked up a slight knock and missed some coaching however may obtain some recreation time within the wake of stories that Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden broke coronavirus protocols and may miss out.

Our prediction: Denmark v England

England seemed stale and uninventive towards Iceland, although it’s arduous to anticipate rather more from an uncommon beginning XI taking part in their first aggressive match after a shortened summer season break.

Southgate gained’t be – and followers shouldn’t be – too involved if Tuesday produces one other lacklustre displaying. Integrating new potential stars might trigger teething troubles.

Saying that, England have loads in assault to justify their favourites tag and will hope Sterling can preserve his robust England report to encourage one other win.

Our prediction: Denmark 1-2 England

