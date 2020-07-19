What channel is Derby v Leeds on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

So far as Championship grudge matches go, Derby welcoming Premier League-bound Leeds United to Pleasure Park is proper up there.

Simply 18 months in the past, Leeds have been rumbled after being caught spying on Derby gamers in coaching, with boss Marcelo Bielsa admitting the operation was ordered by the membership.

Derby exacted revenge on Leeds by trumping them within the Championship play-off semi-finals final season, although the Rams did not beat Aston Villa within the closing and remained within the division.

A usually poor season for Derby took a flip for the higher following the arrival of Wayne Rooney, and Philip Cocu’s males began a late surge for a play-off spot, however they’ve fallen brief.

Now they need to welcome Leeds United to Pleasure Park understanding their will likely be a division between them subsequent time period. This might be tasty.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you should find out about the right way to watch the Derby v Leeds sport on TV and on-line.

When is Derby v Leeds on TV?

Derby v Leeds will happen on Sunday 19th July 2020.

Upcoming Championship video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Championship fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Derby v Leeds will kick off at 2pm – the match is surrounded by a number of Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports activities this weekend.

What TV channel is Derby v Leeds on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer from 1:30pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How one can live stream Derby v Leeds on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Derby v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Occasions, wager365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

wager365 odds: Derby (10/3) Draw (3/1) Leeds (8/11)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to wager365 at this time and declare a gap account supply of ‘As much as £100 in Wager Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to alter. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Observe – The bonus code RT365 doesn’t change the supply quantity in any approach.

Derby v Leeds team news

Derby: Martyn Waghorn will return from suspension to steer the road rather than Chris Martin.

Krystian Bielik, Andre Knowledge and Duane Holmes are all sidelined however Jayden Bogle might return to the XI.

Leeds: Key midfielder Kalvin Phillips will miss the conflict with a knee harm, and is prone to stay out of Leeds’ closing two video games of the season.

Adam Forshaw stays out, although keeper Kiko Casilla is out there for choice following his ban.

Our prediction: Derby v Leeds

Leeds will hope to finish the season in type. They have been unspectacular in opposition to rock-bottom Barnsley, however the nerves may have dissipated since then.

Bielsa will demand 100 per cent till the ultimate whistle of the marketing campaign, whereas Derby don’t have anything to play for and might fall into the passenger seat for this one.

Our prediction: Derby 0-1 Leeds

(Leeds to win 1-o: 13/2 at wager365)

Provide Phrases: **New clients solely. Min deposit £5. Wager Credit out there to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, wager and cost methodology exclusions apply. Returns exclude Wager Credit stake. Closing dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the complete breakdown of what video games are arising take a look at our Championship fixtures on TV information.

When you’re on the lookout for one thing else to observe take a look at our TV information.