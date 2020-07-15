What channel is Everton v Aston Villa on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa journey to Merseyside on Thursday to sort out an Everton facet with nothing to play for however delight as their season winds down.

Villa are determined for 3 factors as they battle to outlive relegation this summer time.

They’ve simply three Premier League fixtures remaining and face a monumental activity if they’re to keep away from the drop.

Villa beat the Toffees 2-Zero on this reverse fixture again in August and will hope an empty Goodison Park will stage the enjoying subject on Thursday.

However Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti will himself be eager to finish a three-game winless streak and get his facet firing once more.

When is Everton v Aston Villa on TV?

Everton v Aston Villa will happen on Thursday 16th July 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you may tune in to observe each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Aston Villa will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Crystal Palace v Man Utd and Southampton v Brighton, which each kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Aston Villa on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Motion and Fundamental Occasion from 5:30pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Methods to live stream Everton v Aston Villa on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Everton v Aston Villa odds

Everton v Aston Villa team news

Everton: Fabian Delph stays a priority and might miss this conflict, whereas Andre Gomes sat out the loss to Wolves on Sunday.

Yerry Mina lasted simply 31 minutes at Molineux earlier than being subbed off with a muscle downside, and could also be omitted right here. Mason Holgate might return from a knock.

Aston Villa: Matt Targett returned to motion final trip towards Crystal Palace and ought to begin right here instead of the injured Neil Taylor.

Kourtney Hause missed the final recreation with an harm within the warm-up however might be again for Thursday, however Wesley and Tom Heaton aren’t anticipated to make the squad.

Our prediction: Everton v Aston Villa

It actually is now or by no means for Villa who beat Crystal Palace 2-Zero on the weekend. They desperately want a repeat efficiency of the win over Everton from earlier this season, the place they have been medical on the break.

Defensively Villa have been out of types this summer time, however Everton themselves have managed simply 4 objectives since Venture Restart.

This must be a decent recreation and we shouldn’t be stunned if it ends with the factors shared.

Our prediction: Everton 1-1 Aston Villa

