What channel is Everton v Brighton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton welcome Brighton to Merseyside on Saturday with supervisor Carlo Ancelotti determined to keep up their magnificent begin to the season.

The Toffees are on a three-game successful streak to kick off their Premier League fixtures in model this autumn.

A managed win over Crystal Palace final outing has Everton within the high three within the desk, and one other victory right here will carry spirits even increased.

Not that Brighton can be pushovers on Saturday. The south coast outfit shocked Newcastle 3-0 of their final away league outing and had been seconds away from a draw with Manchester United final outing.

Each side head into this conflict having competed within the EFL Cup fourth spherical in midweek.

When is Everton v Brighton on TV?

Everton v Brighton will happen on Saturday third October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Leeds v Man Metropolis, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Everton v Brighton on?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport from 2:30pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15 per 30 days. You possibly can add the ‘Huge Sport’ bundle for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV go.

Methods to live stream Everton v Brighton on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Everton v Brighton team news

Everton: Ancelotti has 4 males dominated out for the sport, with Jarrad Branthwaite, Mason Holgate, Cenk Tosun and Jean-Philippe Gbamin lacking.

Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl is included within the Denmark squad for the upcoming worldwide break however might once more wrestle to even make the bench right here. Anticipate the standard ahead three to start out.

Brighton: Yves Bissouma is suspended for this conflict, whereas Christian Walton is a doubt after choosing up an damage on the finish of August.

Supervisor Graham Potter will possible begin with Aaron Connolly up entrance once more, with Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard both aspect of the striker. Adam Lallana ought to present the central creativity from a four-man midfield.

Our prediction: Everton v Brighton

Brighton have deserved greater than the three factors up to now picked up within the Premier League, however might have to attend till after the worldwide break so as to add to their tally.

Everton have put in three managed and thrilling shows within the high flight and their attacking arsenal of James Rodriguez, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is proving an actual handful for opposition defenders.

It’s onerous to see how Brighton can maintain the Toffees at bay over 90 minutes and the hosts ought to edge this match.

Our prediction: Everton 2-1 Brighton

