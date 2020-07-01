What channel is Everton v Leicester on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester will hope to finish their lockdown stoop once they tackle Everton at Goodison Park within the Premier League this week.

The Foxes have drawn each of their Premier League fixtures because the restart and had been defeated by Chelsea within the FA Cup on the weekend.

On the coronary heart of Leicester’s points, an absence of objectives. The normally red-hot Foxes have scored only one purpose because the restart, with Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Harvey Barnes, Ayoze Perez and James Maddison but to click on into prime type.

Watch Everton v Leicester with a NOW TV Sky Sports activities day cross

Everton have additionally discovered the web simply as soon as, however their two outcomes have been markedly higher than Leicester’s.

The Toffees annoyed rivals Liverpool in a goalless draw earlier than beating Norwich 1-0.

Carlo Ancelotti will hope his males can stay resolute and goal for a 3rd clear sheet in a row.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing it is advisable find out about find out how to watch the Everton v Leicester recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Everton v Leicester on TV?

Everton v Leicester will happen on Wednesday 1st July 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Leicester will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede West Ham v Chelsea at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Leicester on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Motion and Major Occasion from 5:30pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

The way to live stream Everton v Leicester on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Everton v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Instances, wager365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

wager365 odds: Everton (31/20) Draw (23/10) Leicester (15/8)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to wager365 right now and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Guess Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to fluctuation. 18+ Solely. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs apply.

Everton v Leicester team news

Everton: Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph will face late health exams over a return to motion, although neither is more likely to begin right here.

Theo Walcott, Djibril Sidibe, Cenk Tosun and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are nonetheless sidelined.

Leicester: James Maddison is more likely to miss out for the Foxes whereas Brendan Rodgers may combine up his attacking ranks to discover a potent components as soon as extra.

Demarai Grey and Marc Albrighton have featured because the restart and might be referred to as on once more with Barnes and Perez underneath scrutiny.

Our prediction: Everton v Leicester

Neither facet has been notably explosive or hermetic of their video games thus far.

The factors are much more useful to Leicester as they seem to have burned by way of their early-season credit score with Chelsea only one outcome away from lastly overtaking them.

The chasing pack are gaining floor, and Rodgers shall be decided for his facet to discover a well beyond Everton who’ve little or no to play for.

Our prediction: Everton 0-1 Leicester

Supply Phrases: **New clients solely. Min deposit £5. Guess Credit accessible to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, wager and cost technique exclusions apply. Returns exclude Guess Credit stake. Closing dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

For those who’re searching for one thing else to observe take a look at our TV information.