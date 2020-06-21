What channel is Everton v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Probably the most extraordinary Merseyside derby of all time kicks off this night as Liverpool – inside touching distance of the Premier League trophy – face Everton in an empty Goodison Park.

Affirmation that this sport would happen at Everton’s residence floor – and not a impartial venue – was a lift to the Reds, who haven’t misplaced at their rivals’ floor since October 2010.

Jurgen Klopp’s males will probably be determined to wrap up the remaining Premier League fixtures and the championship itself as shortly as doable to be able to get planning on their title defence subsequent time period.

Everton are decided to stave off the celebrations for so long as doable and have their very own issues to cope with.

The Toffees have endured a largely forgettable season and, whereas nonetheless a good few factors off the drop zone, gained’t need to hit a nasty spell this summer season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part it's good to find out about how you can watch the Everton v Liverpool sport on TV and on-line.

When is Everton v Liverpool on TV?

Everton v Liverpool will happen on Sunday 21st June 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to look at each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Liverpool will kick off at 7pm – the match will observe Aston Villa v Chelsea, which kicks off at 4:15pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Liverpool on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Major Occasion from 6:30pm.

This sport is additionally accessible on free-to-air channel Decide TV.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

The right way to live stream Everton v Liverpool on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Everton v Liverpool team news

Everton: Fabian Delph is a priority forward of the Merseyside derby having missed coaching lately, as is Yerry Mina. Andre Gomes ought to be match after Carlo Ancelotti gave an replace on the participant in midweek. Theo Walcott is positively out after having stomach surgical procedure.

Seamus Coleman and Bernard might effectively obtain sport time on Sunday. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is tipped to take up the centre-forward function with Richarlison, Alex Iwobi and Gylfi Sigurdsson off the entrance man.

Liverpool: Klopp ought to have goalkeeper Alisson again within the XI together with Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita. Followers also needs to count on to see Mo Salah up entrance once more after he missed the pleasant win over Blackburn lately.

Japan’s Takumi Minamino managed seven appearances earlier than the coronavirus lockdown and might begin this conflict.

Our prediction: Everton v Liverpool

Everton might effectively arrange defensively right here in opposition to a Liverpool aspect infamous for his or her attacking aptitude. This can probably play into the Reds’ palms.

With Klopp’s males determined to get the job achieved and safe the Premier League title, count on a quick and livid show from the guests regardless of the shortage of environment.

This derby ought to naked all of the enamel of a basic and don’t be shocked if fatigue, lack of match sharpness and the odd late deal with results in a purple card.

Our prediction: Everton 0-2 Liverpool

Everton v Liverpool odds

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

For those who're in search of one thing else to look at take a look at our TV information.