What channel is Everton v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Probably the most extraordinary Merseyside derby of all time kicks off this Sunday as Liverpool – inside touching distance of the Premier League trophy – face Everton in an empty Goodison Park.

Affirmation that this recreation would happen at Everton’s house floor – and not a impartial venue – was a lift to the Reds, who haven’t misplaced at their rivals’ floor since October 2010.

Jurgen Klopp’s males will likely be determined to wrap up the remaining Premier League fixtures and the championship itself as shortly as potential with a purpose to get planning on their title defence subsequent time period.

Everton are decided to stave off the celebrations for so long as potential and have their very own considerations to take care of.

The Toffees have endured a largely forgettable season and, whereas nonetheless a good few factors off the drop zone, received’t need to hit a nasty spell this summer time.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you should learn about tips on how to watch the Everton v Liverpool recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Everton v Liverpool on TV?

Everton v Liverpool will happen on Sunday 21st June 2020.

Upcoming video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you may tune in to look at each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Liverpool will kick off at 7pm – the match will comply with Aston Villa v Chelsea, which kicks off at 4:15pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Liverpool on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Fundamental Occasion from 6:30pm.

This recreation is additionally obtainable on free-to-air channel Decide TV.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

live stream Everton v Liverpool on-line

You'll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Everton v Liverpool team news

Everton: Fabian Delph is a priority forward of the Merseyside derby having missed coaching not too long ago, as is Yerry Mina. Andre Gomes needs to be match after Carlo Ancelotti gave an replace on the participant in midweek. Theo Walcott is positively out after having belly surgical procedure.

Seamus Coleman and Bernard might effectively obtain recreation time on Sunday. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is tipped to take up the centre-forward function with Richarlison, Alex Iwobi and Gylfi Sigurdsson off the entrance man.

Liverpool: Klopp ought to have goalkeeper Alisson again within the XI together with Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita. Followers also needs to anticipate to see Mo Salah up entrance once more after he missed the pleasant win over Blackburn not too long ago.

Japan’s Takumi Minamino managed seven appearances earlier than the coronavirus lockdown and might begin this conflict.

Our prediction: Everton v Liverpool

Everton could effectively arrange defensively right here towards a Liverpool aspect infamous for his or her attacking aptitude. It will doubtless play into the Reds’ palms.

With Klopp’s males determined to get the job achieved and safe the Premier League title, anticipate a quick and livid show from the guests regardless of the dearth of environment.

This derby ought to naked all of the tooth of a basic and don’t be stunned if fatigue, lack of match sharpness and the odd late deal with results in a crimson card.

Our prediction: Everton 0-2 Liverpool

Everton v Liverpool odds

