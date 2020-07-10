What channel is Everton v Southampton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton tackle Southampton in a battle between groups who each have their eyes set on the highest half of their remaining Premier League fixtures.

The Toffees had loved a three-game unbeaten streak following lockdown earlier than being pegged again by Tottenham in a 1-Zero defeat on Monday night time.

Carlo Ancelotti will hope to see extra attacking menace from Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin within the closing few video games to make sure the very best end potential.

Southampton will probably be driving excessive after their 1-Zero victory over Manchester Metropolis within the most-watched Premier League recreation in historical past on Sunday, live on BBC.

That made it three wins out of 4 for the Saints who will who to march on of their coming video games to show a lacklustre season right into a stable one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you’ll want to learn about how one can watch the Everton v Southampton recreation on TV and on-line.

Unique: Roberto Martinez backs Everton for ’70 factors’ and silverware below Carlo Ancelotti

When is Everton v Southampton on TV?

Everton v Southampton will happen on Thursday ninth July 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you’ll be able to tune in to look at each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Southampton will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede the late recreation, Aston Villa v Manchester United, live on Sky Sports activities.

Easy methods to live stream Everton v Southampton on-line

You may watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, and they’re making the sport free-to-air.

Amazon’s Premier League protection will probably be obtainable to stream at no cost on the Amazon Prime web site and app, with out having to pay for a subscription.

The sport will also be streamed live through in style live streaming web site Twitch by clicking on the hyperlink and heading by means of to the schedule in time for kick-off.

Everton v Southampton odds

Everton v Southampton team news

Everton: Alex Iwobi and Mason Holgate picked up accidents towards Spurs and are prone to miss out.

Richarlison and Djibril Sidibe are good to go, however Theo Walcott is but to renew motion. Fabian Delph, Cenk Tosun and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are long-term absentees.

Southampton: There are not any new damage worries for Ralph Hassenhuttl so he may line up in a near-identical trend to how he did towards Man Metropolis.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is match however is prone to stay on the bench whereas purpose hero Che Adams will hope to construct on his strike on the weekend.

Our prediction: Everton v Southampton

Either side have began effectively in lockdown, although each have carried out under expectations in 2019/20.

This looks like a story of three strikers. Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin within the blue nook, Danny Ings within the crimson and white nook.

Neither facet is notably explosive, however medical ending will probably be key right here. Count on a stalemate.

Our prediction: Everton 1-1 Southampton

(Groups to attract 1-1: 6/1 at Guess365)

