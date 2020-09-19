What channel is Everton v West Brom on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton return to Goodison Park three days after their EFL Cup conflict with Salford Metropolis to welcome newly-promoted West Brom to Merseyside.

The Toffees received off to a powerful begin for the 2020/2021 season after beating Tottenham 1-Zero on their opening day final week.

And their upcoming Premier League fixtures will give followers hope that boss Carlo Ancelotti can haul the membership right into a battle for the European spots this time period.

West Brom have been rumbled 3-Zero at dwelling to Leicester final weekend and are in want of a morale enhance already.

The Baggies obtained a shot within the arm with the signing of former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic this week – however will his presence be sufficient to earn them a degree at Goodison?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing it’s worthwhile to find out about the way to watch Everton v West Brom on TV and on-line.

When is Everton v West Brom on TV?

Everton v West Brom will happen on Saturday 19th September 2020.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v West Brom will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Chelsea v Liverpool on Sunday at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Everton v West Brom on?

The sport shall be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15 monthly. You’ll be able to add the ‘Large Sport’ bundle for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV go.

How you can live stream Everton v West Brom on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers also can stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Everton v West Brom odds

In working partnership with the Radio Instances, wager365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

wager365 odds: Everton (8/15) Draw (3/1) West Brom (5/1)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to wager365 at this time and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Guess Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to vary. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Be aware – The bonus code RT365 doesn’t change the provide quantity in any approach.

Everton v West Brom team news

Everton: Fabian Delph is unlikely to make the sport as he continues to get better from a calf downside, whereas Mason Holgate is out for as much as three months with an ankle harm sustained final week.

Cenk Tosun stays sidelined with an ACL harm and Jean-Philippe Gbamin is nonetheless in rehab after present process Achilles surgical procedure in the summertime.

West Brom: Each Conor Townsend and Matt Philips may very well be again for the Baggies on Saturday, however the pair shall be assessed. Philips got here off the bench to play within the midweek EFL Cup win over Harrogate City.

Kenneth Zohore stays out with a calf harm, whereas Ivanovic might instantly come into the team after arriving on a free switch, having left Zenit in the summertime.

Our prediction: Everton v West Brom

Everton rumbled Tottenham in London final weekend and their ahead line of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and new signing James Rodriguez definitely ticked.

All eyes shall be on James as soon as once more this Saturday and the Colombian might properly dazzle this Baggies defence.

West Brom have been listless towards Leicester and it doesn’t look as if they’ll have a lot to supply this weekend both. Everton ought to win this recreation by a aim or two.

Our prediction: Everton 2-0 West Brom

(Everton to win 2-0: 7/1 at Guess365)

Provide Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Guess Credit out there to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, wager and cost methodology exclusions apply. Returns exclude Guess Credit stake. Deadlines and additional T&Cs apply.

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

If you happen to’re searching for one thing else to observe try our TV Information.