What channel is Everton v West Ham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton welcome West Ham to Goodison Park within the fourth spherical of the Carabao Cup this week with either side in remarkably excessive spirits.

The Toffees presently sit joint-top of the Premier League alongside Leicester and Liverpool after three video games.

Carlo Ancelotti’s males have received all three of their clashes thus far in addition to progressing via the cup rounds.

West Ham endured a depressing begin to the marketing campaign with off-field turmoil littering the headlines, however a 5-1 victory over Hull within the cup, adopted by a surprising 4-0 Premier League win in opposition to highly-fancied Wolves on the weekend has caught the eye of neutrals.

David Moyes will hope his males can carry the identical attacking prowess into any additional Carabao Cup fixtures that come their method in 2020/21.

When is Everton v West Ham on TV?

Everton v West Ham will happen on Wednesday thirtieth September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v West Ham will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are quite a few Carabao Cup video games happening this week together with Liverpool v Arsenal on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Everton v West Ham on?

Sadly Everton v West Ham received’t be proven live on TV this night, however it will likely be live streamed so that you can watch by way of a laptop computer, pill or cell gadget.

Find out how to live stream Everton v West Ham on-line

You may watch Everton v West Ham live on CarabaoCup.live, a model new service designed to assist followers watch video games from the competitors whereas crowds stay absent from stadiums.

Each Carabao Cup fixture containing no less than one Premier League team can be accessible to look at on the service for a charge of £10 per recreation.

Watch Everton v West Ham within the US

ESPN+ can be displaying each Carabao Cup fixture live within the US, that means followers throughout the pond can tune in for all the most important video games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the ultimate may even be proven live on ESPN+.

Everton v West Ham team news

Everton: Everton fielded a robust XI within the final spherical, signalling their intention to win silverware this 12 months.

Niels Nkounkou was one fringe participant given an opportunity to impress, and he took it, that means he might be given one other shot this time.

West Ham: Issa Diop and Josh Cullen are about to finish their COVID-19 isolation interval however they’re unlikely to be thrust straight again into the beginning XI.

Count on an identical XI to the one which beat Hull, with Sebastian Haller, Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko all in line to function.

Our prediction: Everton v West Ham

Each side are stacked with attacking expertise. In West Ham’s case, they’re loaded with particular person superstars who’ve so far didn’t constantly present up as a unit.

The Hammers might nicely discover the web with regularity of their coming video games, however query marks stay over their defence.

The identical might be mentioned for Everton who conceded twice to League One Fleetwood after two errors from besieged keeper Jordan Pickford.

Count on an entertaining recreation between the perimeters, with Everton nearly displaying sufficient high quality to squeeze via.

Our prediction: Everton 3-2 West Ham

