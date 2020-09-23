What channel is Fleetwood v Everton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Fleetwood tackle Everton in one of the intriguing Carabao Cup fixtures of the spherical.

The Cod Military are a tricky nut to crack at League One degree having reached the play-offs final season beneath Joey Barton’s stewardship.

Merseyside-born boss Barton has sharpened his facet into an efficient unit who will hope to make their Premier League opponents sweat this week.

Everton have loved a terrific begin to the season following a victory over Tottenham and a 5-2 rout of West Brom at Goodison Park on the weekend.

New hero James Rodriguez has took to the Premier League fantastically alongside a new-look midfield, whereas Dominic Calvert-Lewin has began the season in sizzling kind up entrance.

When is Fleetwood v Everton on TV?

Fleetwood v Everton will happen on Wednesday twenty third September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Fleetwood v Everton will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are quite a few Carabao Cup video games happening this week together with Lincoln v Liverpool on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Fleetwood v Everton on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Primary Occasion from 8pm.

How you can live stream Fleetwood v Everton on-line

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Fleetwood v Everton team news

Fleetwood: Joel Coleman is the one absentee for Fleetwood.

Barton shall be determined to get one over a Premier League team for his team and for his personal aspirations as a supervisor, so count on a full-strength XI.

Everton: Barring a centre-back situation, Everton are anticipated to call a team of fringe gamers together with Alex Iwobi, Moise Kean and Bernard.

Michael Keane and Yerry Mina may proceed in defence with Jarrad Branthwaite and Mason Holgate out.

Our prediction: Fleetwood v Everton

A reshuffled Everton facet is anticipated. That may all the time unsettle groups, particularly these nonetheless missing tip-top health within the new season.

Nevertheless, in Kean, Iwobi, Bernard, Sigurdsson and extra, Everton have loads of Premier League high quality working by their squad and ought to be capable of get the job finished effectively.

Fleetwood will give their all, however have been unconvincing throughout their aggressive video games in 2020/21 regardless of grinding out strong outcomes.

Our prediction: Fleetwood 0-2 Everton

