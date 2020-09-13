What channel is Fulham v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal get their 2020/2021 season underway in London with a visit to newly-promoted Fulham in Saturday’s early kick off.

The Gunners have loved a stellar summer season, the place they gained the FA Cup and Neighborhood Protect at Wembley.

Their Premier League fixtures start at Craven Cottage, whereas clashes are scheduled in opposition to West Ham and Liverpool earlier than September is out.

Fulham, in the meantime, are again within the Premier League after profitable the playoff remaining in opposition to Brentford final month.

Supervisor Scott Parker has had a short while to get his males prepared for the brand new top-flight marketing campaign and faces the league’s most in-form team right here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces it’s essential learn about how one can watch Fulham v Arsenal on TV and on-line.

When is Fulham v Arsenal on TV?

Fulham v Arsenal will happen on Saturday 12th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Liverpool v Leeds, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Fulham v Arsenal on?

The sport shall be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15 per 30 days. You’ll be able to add the ‘Large Sport’ package deal for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV cross.

Tips on how to live stream Fulham v Arsenal on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Fulham v Arsenal team news

Fulham: Antonee Robinson might make his debut for Fulham after signing from Wigan over the summer season.

Aleksandar Mitrovic will seemingly begin up entrance, with Parker having loads of choices in midfield.

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta has 4 males dominated out for this sport, with Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Gabriel Martinelli and Pablo Mari all injured.

Nonetheless, new additions Willian and Gabriel might get a run out right here. Mesut Ozil is unlikely to be included.

Our prediction: Fulham v Arsenal

Fulham haven’t precisely attacked the switch window this summer season however their team togetherness within the early rounds of the season might greater than make up for that.

Arsenal boss Arteta will hope to proceed their sturdy summer season kind and come out the blocks quick right here.

We are able to count on Arsenal to hunt an opener from the off. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in prime kind, it’s exhausting to see how Fulham hold him at bay.

Our prediction: Fulham 1-2 Arsenal

