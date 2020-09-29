What channel is Fulham v Aston Villa on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Fulham are looking for their first Premier League level of the season towards Aston Villa when the edges meet tonight.

The Premier League new boys have been put to the sword by Arsenal of their season opener earlier than dropping out in a seven-goal thriller towards Leeds.

Boss Scott Parker could also be involved about his aspect’s leaky defence of their opening Premier League fixtures however will realise there’s a protracted technique to go within the marketing campaign.

Aston Villa began on the correct foot with a victory over Sheffield United of their solely sport of the season up to now.

Dean Smith will hope predominant man Ollie Watkins can step up and present the objectives they have been sorely missing final season as they narrowly survived.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot it is advisable learn about methods to watch Fulham v Aston Villa on TV and on-line.

When is Fulham v Aston Villa on TV?

Fulham v Aston Villa will happen on Monday twenty eighth September.

Try our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are two Premier League video games going down this night together with Liverpool v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Fulham v Aston Villa on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Essential Occasion from 5pm.

You’ll be able to add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days mixed or decide up the whole sports activities bundle for simply £23 per 30 days.

Learn how to live stream Fulham v Aston Villa on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Fulham v Aston Villa team news

Fulham: Fulham have a full squad to select from with no damage absences.

Parker could also be tempted to reshuffle his backline or formation to enhance their defensive prospects however not on the expense of isolating Aleksandar Mitrovic on the different finish of the pitch.

Aston Villa: Wesley and Tom Heaton stay long-term absentees, although Watkins and Emiliano Martinez would have been prone to begin of their locations regardless. Bjorn Engels is additionally out injured.

Bertrand Traore scored a cracker on his debut midweek to place himself in Smith’s considering however he could have to attend for a crack at a beginning place within the Premier League.

Our prediction: Fulham v Aston Villa

Neither aspect is significantly fabled for his or her defensive solidity, however each boast match-winners able to bagging essential objectives when required.

Watkins will hope to open his Premier League account whereas Mitrovic is already up and working for the season.

Mitrovic received the Championship Golden Boot final season with 26 objectives, only one forward of Watkins who notched 25 for Brentford. They’ll relish the chance to go up towards comparatively unstable backlines.

Our prediction: Fulham 2-2 Aston Villa

Try our relaunched Soccer Occasions podcast that includes particular company, FPL suggestions and match previews

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

If you happen to’re searching for one thing else to look at take a look at our TV Information.