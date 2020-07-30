What channel is Fulham v Cardiff Championship play-off semi-final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Fulham have one step within the Championship play-off ultimate, however boss Scott Parker received’t permit them to imagine that.

The West London aspect sit in a commanding place over Cardiff following a 2-Zero victory within the first leg.

The scoreline was a repeat of when the groups met earlier in July throughout the common marketing campaign.

Josh Onomah and Neeskins Kebano struck the essential targets within the first leg however Cardiff aren’t out of this but.

The Championship is a wildly unpredictable league and the surprises absolutely aren’t over but. The Welsh aspect will realize it’s a long-shot, however they’re definitely not out of the race.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you must find out about easy methods to watch the Fulham v Cardiff sport on TV and on-line.

When is Fulham v Cardiff on TV?

Fulham v Cardiff will happen on Thursday 30th July 2020.

The Championship play-offs will wrap up inside every week at an empty Wembley stadium for the ultimate showdown.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Cardiff will kick off at 7:45pm – the match is the second of two play-offs this week with Brentford v Swansea on Wednesday night.

What TV channel is Fulham v Cardiff on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Major Occasion from 7pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

The way to live stream Fulham v Cardiff on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Fulham v Cardiff odds

guess365 odds: Fulham (10/11) Draw (5/2) Cardiff (3/1)*

Fulham v Cardiff team news

Fulham: Championship Golden Boot winner Aleksandar Mitrovic was shockingly dominated out of the primary leg, however is set for a return right here, a minimum of from the bench.

Ivan Cavaleiro is the one different absentee. Parker received’t make too many adjustments regardless.

Cardiff: Josh Murphy and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing might battle for one spot within the team.

Greg Cunningham is in competition to play, however Isaac Vassell stays sidelined.

Our prediction: Fulham v Cardiff

Fulham produced a terrific efficiency, arguably the proper response to shedding Mitrovic, within the first leg.

Parker’s males proved their risk past the Serbian star and that would play into their palms as soon as once more on this one.

If they’ll nick an early objective, they’ve a robust result in defend.

Cardiff want a fast objective to shift the momentum, however Fulham have been sturdy all season and received’t relent simply.

Our prediction: Fulham 1-0 Cardiff

(Fulham to win 1-0: 11/2 at guess365)

