What channel is Hamilton v Rangers on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers can open a three-point hole on the prime of the Scottish Premiership with a win over Hamilton on Saturday.

Steven Gerrard’s males are unbeaten within the league to this point this season and are six factors forward of rivals Celtic, who’ve two video games in hand.

Gers shall be determined to increase that lead and put strain on others to catch them within the title pursuit.

However Hamilton themselves come into this sport having simply claimed their first victory of the season – at Motherwell – final outing.

And The Accies will hope to trigger an upset right here on Saturday afternoon.

When is Hamilton v Rangers on TV?

Hamilton v Rangers will happen on Saturday 29th August 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Hamilton v Rangers will kick off at 5:30pm – the match is the one Scottish Premiership sport being proven on TV this Saturday.

What TV channel is Hamilton v Rangers on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Predominant Occasion from 5pm.

Hamilton v Rangers team news

Hamilton: Marios Ogkmpoe ought to retain his place up entrance after beginning in opposition to Motherwell final outing.

Justin Johnson final week earned his first begin since arriving at New Douglas Park – he might get the nod once more.

Rangers: Kemar Roofe scored his first aim for Gers final weekend and is more likely to begin up entrance, with Ryan Kent on the precise but once more.

Alfredo Morelos was dropped for the win over Kilmarnock and might not get a sport right here both.

Our prediction: Hamilton v Rangers

Rangers have set a powerful early tempo this season and seem unlikely to let up this weekend.

Gerrard’s males can name on the likes of Roofe, Kent, Brandon Barker and Cedric Itten to get targets, which shouldn’t be an issue on Saturday.

Certainly, it might properly be injury limitation for Hamilton right here. Gers ought to be in entrance and comfy by half time.

Our prediction: Hamilton 0-3 Rangers

