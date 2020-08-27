What channel is Hamilton v Rangers on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers can open a three-point hole on the high of the Scottish Premiership with a win over Hamilton on Saturday.

Steven Gerrard’s males are unbeaten within the league to date this season and are six factors forward of rivals Celtic, who’ve two video games in hand.

Gers shall be determined to increase that lead and put stress on others to catch them within the title pursuit.

However Hamilton themselves come into this recreation having simply claimed their first victory of the season – at Motherwell – final day out.

And The Accies will hope to trigger an upset right here on Saturday afternoon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you might want to learn about learn how to watch the Hamilton v Rangers recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Hamilton v Rangers on TV?

Hamilton v Rangers will happen on Saturday 29th August 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Hamilton v Rangers will kick off at 5:30pm – the match is the one Scottish Premiership recreation being proven on TV this Saturday.

What TV channel is Hamilton v Rangers on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Important Occasion from 5pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Methods to live stream Hamilton v Rangers on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Hamilton v Rangers team news

Hamilton: Marios Ogkmpoe ought to retain his place up entrance after beginning in opposition to Motherwell final day out.

Justin Johnson final week earned his first begin since arriving at New Douglas Park – he might get the nod once more.

Rangers: Kemar Roofe scored his first aim for Gers final weekend and is more likely to begin up entrance, with Ryan Kent on the appropriate but once more.

Alfredo Morelos was dropped for the win over Kilmarnock and might not get a recreation right here both.

Our prediction: Hamilton v Rangers

Rangers have set a powerful early tempo this season and seem unlikely to let up this weekend.

Gerrard’s males can name on the likes of Roofe, Kent, Brandon Barker and Cedric Itten to get objectives, which shouldn’t be an issue on Saturday.

Certainly, it might effectively be harm limitation for Hamilton right here. Gers ought to be in entrance and snug by half time.

Our prediction: Hamilton 0-3 Rangers

