What channel is Iceland v England on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England supervisor Gareth Southgate lastly will get the possibility to observe his gamers in motion as soon as once more following the coronavirus break.

England kick off their 2020/21 Nations League marketing campaign with a visit to Iceland, who famously dumped the Three Lions out of Euro 2016.

The worldwide break is being stretched over plenty of days this week, that means you may catch a complete raft of Nations League fixtures earlier than the grand return of Premier League fixtures subsequent weekend.

The likes of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling will lead the road for England in Reykjavík.

And Southgate may additionally name on some contemporary faces this weekend, with Kalvin Phillips, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Conor Coady, Mason Greenwood, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish making the squad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you could learn about how you can watch the Iceland v England recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Iceland v England on TV?

Iceland v England will happen on Saturday fifth September 2020.

Nations League video games are being staggered throughout the week-long worldwide break this September.

What time is kick-off?

Iceland v England will kick off at 5pm – the match will precede one other Nations League Group A2 recreation between Denmark and Belgium, which kicks off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Iceland v England on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Primary Occasion from 4:30pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Find out how to live stream Iceland v England on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Iceland v England team news

Iceland: The hosts are with out Premier League duo Gylfi Sigurdsson and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who determined to not play throughout this worldwide break.

Brentford’s 19-year-old goalkeeper Patrik Gunnarsson makes the Iceland squad however might not get recreation time right here.

England: Southgate is more likely to begin Kane up entrance, with Sterling and Jadon Sancho off the principle striker.

Don’t be stunned if Leeds man Phillips anchors the midfield as Eric Dier drops into defence to companion Michael Keane or doubtlessly Kyle Walker. Trent Alexander-Arnold will virtually definitely begin at full-back, whereas Mason Mount may get the nod in midfield.

Our prediction: Iceland v England

The absence of Gudmundsson and Sigurdsson for Iceland is an actual blow however the hosts will stay hopeful of inflicting one other shock defeat on the Three Lions right here.

England will due to this fact must be on alert to the counter and have to be affected person when in possession.

The guests ought to win this recreation and Southgate will hope to be forward by half time, in order that he could make adjustments to clean up his XI forward of Tuesday’s crunch tie with Denmark.

Our prediction: Iceland 0-3 England

