What channel is Inter Milan v Shakhtar on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Inter Milan tackle Shakhtar Donetsk within the second Europa League semi-final on Monday with each side determined for victory.

Inter are in search of to win their first European trophy since clinching the Champions League again in 2010.

They’ve endured a powerful season in Serie A and have coped effectively with their Europa League fixtures since dropping down from the Champions League.

Shakhtar received the UEFA Cup in 2009 and will hope so as to add to their continental trophy haul 11 years on.

The 2 sides will conflict in Germany and the match is being broadcast live on UK TV.

When is Inter Milan v Shakhtar on TV?

Inter v Shakhtar will happen on Monday 17th August 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of days with loads of motion to be performed.

What time is kick-off?

Inter v Shakhtar will kick off at 8pm – the match is the one Europa League tie being performed on Monday.

What TV channel is Inter Milan v Shakhtar on?

The sport will probably be proven live on BT Sport from 7:30pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15.00 monthly. You may add the ‘Huge Sport’ bundle for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV move.

Find out how to live stream Inter Milan v Shakhtar on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers also can stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Inter Milan v Shakhtar team news

Inter Milan: Alexis Sanchez is dominated out of this conflict with the Chilean carrying a thigh downside.

Matias Vecino is out with a knee harm, whereas Stefano Sensi will hope to power his manner again into Antonio Conte’s XI.

Shakhtar: Maksym Malyshev, Vyacheslav Tankovskyi, Vladyslav Vakula and Ismaily are all out of the sport.

Junior Moraes ought to begin up prime, with Brazilian Alan Patrick behind him and 32-year-old Ukraine worldwide Marlos on the left.

Our prediction: Inter Milan v Shakhtar

Romelu Lukaku is the stand-out man for Inter in Europe this season and boasts a purpose in every of his final 9 Europa League outings.

The striker might once more show the distinction right here after scoring in opposition to Bayer Leverkusen within the quarter-final.

Inter ought to overpower Shakhtar right here, however the Ukrainians have packed a punch all season and can’t be discounted.

Our prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Shakhtar

