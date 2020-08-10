What channel is Inter v Bayer Leverkusen on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Inter Milan can take one step nearer to a their first European trophy since 2010 after they face Bayer Leverkusen tonight.

The Serie A giants have loved a resurgence underneath Antonio Conte, extra intently resembling the fearsome sides that many soccer followers grew to like within the 90s.

Inter completed second within the league, only one level behind Juventus, and will hope to proceed their return to the highest with a bit of silverware.

They’ve seemed assured in latest Europa League fixtures and rank among the many favourites this season.

Bayer Leverkusen swept apart Rangers within the earlier spherical, and with rising German celebrity Kai Havertz amongst their ranks, something is potential.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you must learn about how one can watch the Inter v Bayer Leverkusen sport on TV and on-line.

When is Inter v Bayer Leverkusen on TV?

Inter v Bayer Leverkusen will happen on Monday 10th August.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of channels within the coming days with loads of motion to be performed.

Try our Europa League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Inter v Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 8pm – the match will kick off concurrently Man Utd v Copenhagen.

What TV channel is Inter v Bayer Leverkusen on?

The sport shall be proven live on BT Sport 2 from 7:45pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 monthly. You’ll be able to add the ‘Large Sport’ package deal for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

live stream Inter v Bayer Leverkusen on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Inter v Bayer Leverkusen team news

Inter: Conte is unlikely to make drastic modifications right here, although Christian Eriksen and Alexis Sanchez shall be hoping to sneak a spot.

Romelu Lukaku will lead the road having scored in every of his final eight Europa League appearances.

Bayer Leverkusen: Florian Wirtz began in opposition to Rangers however the 17-year-old is unlikely to land a spot right here.

Kerem Demirbay is accessible after a suspension, although Charles Aranguiz is now sidelined with a one-game ban.

Our prediction: Inter v Bayer Leverkusen

Inter are a rising power as soon as once more, not the completed article, however getting there.

Lukaku has been really unlocked by Conte. He discovered the web 23 instances in 36 Serie A appearances in 2019/20 and his present scoring streak on the continent extends again to final season. He may very well be the difference-maker.

Havertz will hope to make use of this platform to announce his stardom to a wider viewers, however Inter ought to have sufficient to shut the sport out, although it will likely be tight.

Our prediction: Inter 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

For the complete breakdown of what video games are arising try our Europa League fixtures on TV information.

For those who’re on the lookout for one thing else to look at try our TV information.