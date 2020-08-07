What channel is Juventus v Lyon on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Juventus welcome Lyon to Turin on Friday for an enormous UEFA Champions League conflict after a five-month break to European soccer.

Lyon received the primary leg 1-Zero again in February earlier than soccer throughout the continent was shut down on account of coronavirus.

And now that home seasons throughout Europe are full, it’s time to show our focus again to the Champions League fixtures.

Juventus are favourites heading into this conflict, having simply received Serie A by a degree forward of rivals Inter Milan.

Lyon, in the meantime, have performed only one aggressive league recreation since March and face a tricky activity to bypass their Italian opponents right here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part it’s essential to find out about watch the Juventus v Lyon recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Juventus v Lyon on TV?

Juventus v Lyon will happen on Friday seventh August 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of channels within the coming days with loads of motion to be performed.

Try our Champions League fixtures information for the latest occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

Juventus v Lyon will kick off at 8pm – the match is one among two Champions League video games being performed on Friday, with Manchester Metropolis taking up Actual Madrid on the identical time.

What TV channel is Juventus v Lyon on?

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 2 from 7:30pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15.00 per thirty days. You may add the ‘Massive Sport’ package deal for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV cross.

Methods to live stream Juventus v Lyon on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Juventus v Lyon team news

Juventus: Paulo Dybala is the concern for Juventus with the striker carrying a thigh downside.

Douglas Costa, Mattia De Sciglio and Sami Khedira are all lacking. Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain ought to lead the ahead line, with Federico Bernardeschi tipped to begin too.

Lyon: Memphis Depay performed 80 minutes in his return from a cruciate harm in Lyon’s French League Cup last defeat to PSG final week and ought to begin right here.

Youssouf Kone is out, whereas Marcelo may miss the match after struggling a thigh downside. Moussa Dembele will get the nod within the attacking ranks.

Our prediction: Juventus v Lyon

Juventus have misplaced three of their final 4 video games however that’s largely as a result of all consideration is on securing victory right here.

Ronaldo ought to be properly rested, whereas Aaron Ramsey might be combating for a spot within the XI.

Juve come into this conflict having performed all summer time, whereas Lyon have needed to strive and get again in control. Each groups may begin feeling the fatigue for various causes in direction of the tip, however by that time Juve ought to have achieved sufficient to progress.

Our prediction: Juventus 2-0 Lyon (2-1 on combination)

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing take a look at our Champions League fixtures on TV information.

Should you’re on the lookout for one thing else to look at take a look at our TV information.