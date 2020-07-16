What channel is Leeds v Barnsley on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds United are shut. Very shut. The Premier League beckons after 16 years out within the chilly, and backside of the league Barnsley stand of their means.

Marcelo Bielsa’s males have been relentless of their pursuit of the highest flight during the last two seasons, and now it seems the time has come.

Pablo Hernandez struck a last-minute winner in opposition to his former facet Swansea on the weekend to offer his facet a three-point cushion over West Brom.

A victory would put Leeds on 87 factors, a tally that wouldn’t seal promotion, however it might be sufficient to justify placing the champagne on ice, poised and prepared for lift-off.

Barnsley are scrambling on the absolute reverse finish of the desk in lifeless final. Equally to Leeds, their destiny can’t be sealed right here, however a defeat may spell doom.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces it’s worthwhile to learn about watch the Leeds v Barnsley sport on TV and on-line.

When is Leeds v Barnsley on TV?

Leeds v Barnsley will happen on Thursday 16th July 2020.

Upcoming Championship video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you’ll be able to tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Championship fixtures information for the latest occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Barnsley will kick off at 5pm – the match is adopted by a number of Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports activities.

What TV channel is Leeds v Barnsley on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer from 4:30pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How you can live stream Leeds v Barnsley on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Leeds v Barnsley odds

Leeds v Barnsley team news

Leeds: Final-gasp hero Hernandez might be rewarded with a begin as Bielsa makes an attempt to strike the steadiness between freshening up his XI whereas additionally placing out his strongest potential line-up.

Jean-Kevin Augustin and Adam Forshaw are sidelined via harm.

Barnsley: Romal Palmer is dominated out for the season with ligament harm, in any other case the Tykes have a full arsenal at their disposal.

It stays to be seen whether or not they may tinker and toy with their techniques in a bid to steal something from this sport.

Our prediction: Leeds v Barnsley

Leeds followers can really feel it. Each Championship promotion marketing campaign has a ‘second’, that one break up second the place going up flips from fascinating to inevitable. Hernandez’ strike was that second.

Barnsley gained’t roll over, however their gained’t be capable of deal with a Leeds facet who head into this sport with the bit firmly between their enamel.

It could be a slower begin to affairs as Leeds attempt to settle any nerves, however count on them to return via largely unscathed.

Our prediction: Leeds 3-1 Barnsley

