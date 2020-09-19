What channel is Leeds v Fulham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds United play their first Premier League match again at Elland Highway for 16 years once they host Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The opening Premier League fixtures for each these sides noticed them up towards stiff opposition upon their promotion from the Championship.

Leeds gave Liverpool a torrid time at Anfield however misplaced 4-Three in an exciting match, whereas Fulham had been downed 3-Zero by Arsenal.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa can be determined to seize a win right here and get the Whites transferring up the desk.

However Fulham are common guests to this nook of West Yorkshire and boast three attracts from their final 4 outings at Elland Highway.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing it’s essential find out about the right way to watch Leeds v Fulham on TV and on-line.

When is Leeds v Fulham on TV?

Leeds v Fulham will happen on Saturday 19th September 2020.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Fulham will kick off at 3pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Chelsea v Liverpool at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leeds v Fulham on?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport from 2:30pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15 monthly. You possibly can add the ‘Large Sport’ bundle for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV cross.

Learn how to live stream Leeds v Fulham on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leeds v Fulham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Occasions, guess365 has supplied the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: Leeds (4/7) Draw (14/5) Fulham (5/1)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 in the present day and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Guess Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to vary. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Notice – The bonus code RT365 doesn’t change the provide quantity in any means.

Leeds v Fulham team news

Leeds: Liam Cooper will hope to be again match after lacking final weekend’s conflict with Liverpool as a result of a heel damage picked up on worldwide responsibility.

Bielsa will even must resolve whether or not or to not begin new signing Rodrigo following his disastrous entry off the bench at Anfield.

Fulham: Boss Scott Parker will possible hold striker Aleksandar Mitrovic within the first XI after his objective in midweek, forcing Aboubakar Kamara to the bench.

New signing Ola Aina might also get a run-out, whereas the skilled Anthony Knockaert might begin.

Our prediction: Leeds v Fulham

Leeds beat Fulham 3-Zero when these sides met at Elland Highway in the summertime and have arguably strengthened higher than Saturday’s rivals throughout the switch window.

Bielsa has loads of choices up entrance, whereas Cooper’s return will surely assist solidify what was uncovered as a creaky defence towards Liverpool.

Fulham will hope to sucker-punch Leeds right here however the hosts ought to management nearly all of the sport and eke out a slender win.

Our prediction: Leeds 2-1 Fulham

(Leeds to win 2-1: 8/1 at Guess365)

Provide Phrases: **New clients solely. Min deposit £5. Guess Credit obtainable to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and fee methodology exclusions apply. Returns exclude Guess Credit stake. Closing dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the complete breakdown of what video games are developing take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

Should you’re on the lookout for one thing else to observe take a look at our TV Information.