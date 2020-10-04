What channel is Leeds v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds United welcome Manchester City to West Yorkshire on Saturday for an enchanting encounter between two of soccer’s most enigmatic managers.

City boss Pep Guardiola is a recognized disciple of Leeds supervisor Marcelo Bielsa, and the pair are set for a tactical twin at Elland Street this weekend.

Leeds have kicked off their return to the highest flight with two wins from their opening three Premier League fixtures.

However City are set to show a significant check for Bielsa’s newly-promoted aspect as Guardiola eyes one other title battle with Liverpool this time period.

City head into the conflict having performed at Burnley within the EFL Cup in midweek, whereas Leeds have loved a relaxation since their 1-0 win over Sheffield United final Sunday.

Try our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the latest occasions and info.

Leeds v Man City team news

Leeds: Playmaker Pablo Hernandez stays out, whereas goalkeeper Kiko Casilla might miss the conflict with an Achilles downside.

Robin Koch and captain Liam Cooper are forming a strong partnership in central defence, whereas Rodrigo might get one other run-out within the No 10 function, slightly than changing in-form striker Patrick Bamford.

Man City: New signing Ruben Dias might come straight into the City defence, however Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo and Gabriel Jesus are injured till after the worldwide break.

John Stones might get sport time right here however is unlikely to dislodge Nathan Ake from the center of defence.

Our prediction: Leeds v Man City

City had been rumbled 5-2 by a tub-thumping Leicester final weekend and will possible come up in opposition to the identical sort of quick-fire attacking techniques in opposition to Leeds right here.

And new man Dias will likely be referred to as upon to swiftly cope with Bamford and wingers Jack Harrison and Helder Costa, if Bielsa sticks with the XI that beat Sheffield United final trip.

Leeds will scare City simply as they did Liverpool on the primary day of the season. However City’s high quality needs to be sufficient to get behind this rickety Bielsa defence and guarantee three factors head again to Manchester.

Our prediction: Leeds 1-3 Man City

