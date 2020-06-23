What channel is Leicester v Brighton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester proceed their push to lock down a Champions League place after they face Brighton on the King Energy Stadium.

The Foxes sit third within the desk, three factors forward of Chelsea in fourth and eight forward of Manchester United behind them.

Premier League fixtures will movement thick and quick within the coming weeks, and Brendan Rodgers will hope his team can enhance on their less-than fierce draw towards Watford of their opening sport.

Brighton could also be a much more stern check than first anticipated after mustering the energy to beat Arsenal 2-1 on the weekend.

The Seagulls have a nightmare run of fixtures to finish the season, however they are going to take great coronary heart from their opening efficiency and will hope to capitalise on the Foxes’ tepid restart.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you want to find out about the way to watch the Leicester v Brighton sport on TV and on-line.

When is Leicester v Brighton on TV?

Leicester v Brighton will happen on Tuesday 22nd June 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you possibly can tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Brighton will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Tottenham v West Ham in north London.

What TV channel is Leicester v Brighton on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Principal Occasion from 5:30pm.

Tips on how to live stream Leicester v Brighton on-line

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Leicester v Brighton team news

Leicester: Daniel Amartey and Ricardo Pereira stay long-term absentees, although Ayoze Perez might return to the beginning line-up right here.

Demarai Grey is additionally pushing for a beginning spot after being one of many brightest sparks within the facet final outing.

Brighton: Potter has no recent damage considerations forward of the Leicester conflict, although he could select to rotate his squad slightly given the fast turnaround between video games.

Solly March might begin in midfield for the Seagulls.

Our prediction: Leicester v Brighton

Brighton capitalised on Arsenal’s deficiencies and basically kicked the Gunners whereas they had been down. That ought to take nothing away from the end result, however Arsenal are vulnerable to a collapse.

The Seagulls will take nice coronary heart from the show however Leicester are a far higher problem, notably on dwelling soil.

Brighton can be joyful to go dwelling with some extent after tonight however Leicester boast a stable core able to grinding out stable outcomes.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-0 Brighton

Leicester v Brighton odds

