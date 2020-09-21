What channel is Leicester v Burnley on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley make a belated begin to their Premier League fixtures in 2020/21 after they tackle Leicester on the King Energy Stadium this weekend – live on BBC One.

The Clarets had been on account of kick off their season in opposition to Manchester United, however the Crimson Devils got a delayed summer season break after collaborating deep into the Europa League knockout rounds final season.

Sean Dyche will hope for a vivid begin however a scarcity of switch exercise has followers anxious about what lies forward for his or her team’s future – and that of its esteemed supervisor.

Leicester taught West Brom a lesson in a 3-Zero rout final week with a makeshift defence holding agency and Jamie Vardy getting off the mark in fast vogue.

The Foxes endured a troublesome finish to the 2019/20 season however might be decided to construct on their eventual fifth-place end final time period.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces it’s essential learn about methods to watch Leicester v Burnley on TV and on-line.

When is Leicester v Burnley on TV?

Leicester v Burnley will happen on Sunday 20th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Burnley will kick off at 7pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Chelsea v Liverpool at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leicester v Burnley on?

Followers can tune in to look at the sport free of charge on BBC One from 6:45pm with Gary Lineker internet hosting protection from the King Energy Stadium.

The best way to live stream Leicester v Burnley on-line

You too can live stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a variety of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v Burnley team news

Our prediction: Leicester v Burnley

Burnley are historically gradual starters. They’re without end beginning on the again foot earlier than placing collectively a run within the bleak midwinter to avoid wasting themselves from a relegation battle.

Dyche will hope the kick-start the season with a stable level on the highway, however a scarcity of recent signings and rumoured discontent behind the scenes don’t paint a reasonably image for the Clarets.

Leicester flew out of the blocks final week. Maybe the break and departure of Ben Chilwell – who had reportedly been angling for a transfer final season – has improved the vibes across the King Energy Stadium.

Count on tight recreation, however one which the hosts ought to win.

Our prediction: Leicester 1-0 Burnley

