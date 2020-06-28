What channel is Leicester v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester and Chelsea conflict on the King Energy Stadium with either side looking for to safe a deserved FA Cup semi-final spot.

The Foxes sit third within the Premier League and are nervously wanting over their shoulders at Chelsea after two successive attracts this summer time.

Consideration now turns to the weekend’s FA Cup fixtures with lots at stake for each Brendan Rodgers and Frank Lampard.

It is going to be fascinating to see if both supervisor enacts main adjustments to their beginning XIs given the present state of the Premier League panorama proper now.

Chelsea head into this conflict having simply crushed Manchester Metropolis 2-1 at Stamford Bridge and confidence will probably be hovering.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you might want to learn about watch the Leicester v Chelsea sport on TV and on-line.

When is Leicester v Chelsea on TV?

Leicester v Chelsea will happen on Sunday 28th June 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you may tune in to observe each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Chelsea will kick off at 4pm – the match will precede Newcastle v Manchester Metropolis within the FA Cup at 6:30pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Chelsea on?

The sport will probably be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 3:30pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 per 30 days. You possibly can add the ‘Huge Sport’ package deal for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV move.

Easy methods to live stream Leicester v Chelsea on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers also can stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Occasions, guess365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: Leicester (15/8) Draw (5/2) Chelsea (7/5)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 at present and declare a gap account supply of ‘As much as £100 in Guess Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to fluctuation. 18+ Solely. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs apply.

Leicester v Chelsea team news

Leicester: Rodgers is prone to shake issues up right here after two successive attracts since Venture Restart. There aren’t any recent damage issues for the boss.

Dennis Praet might make his first look of the summer time after making the bench within the Foxes’ final outing, with Youri Tielemans probably remaining out of the XI.

Chelsea: Fikayo Tomori is out of the sport, having solely simply returned to full coaching, whereas Lampard could not danger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is “match however not match match but”.

Willian was the one attacking participant to get 90 minutes towards Metropolis in midweek and could also be rested. Tammy Abraham might be favoured over Olivier Giroud up entrance.

Our prediction: Leicester v Chelsea

Either side could also be gunning for a Champions League spot however they may definitely be eyeing up the FA Cup. At this stage of the competitors there is no room for error.

Chelsea might endure from having performed Manchester Metropolis within the Premier League simply three days earlier however the Blues will nonetheless hope to scale back the tempo of quick-fire Leicester.

Count on a gentle begin to this sport, which ought to come to life as play stretches. Neither boss will need further time and that would play into Leicester’s favour because the clock runs in direction of 90 minutes.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-1 Chelsea

Supply Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Guess Credit accessible to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and fee methodology exclusions apply. Returns exclude Guess Credit stake. Cut-off dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

When you’re on the lookout for one thing else to observe take a look at our TV information.