What channel is Leicester v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester and Chelsea conflict on the King Energy Stadium with each side looking for to safe a deserved FA Cup semi-final spot.

The Foxes sit third within the Premier League and are nervously wanting over their shoulders at Chelsea after two successive attracts this summer season.

Consideration now turns to the weekend’s FA Cup fixtures with a lot at stake for each Brendan Rodgers and Frank Lampard.

It is going to be fascinating to see if both supervisor enacts main modifications to their beginning XIs given the present state of the Premier League panorama proper now.

Chelsea head into this conflict having simply overwhelmed Manchester Metropolis 2-1 at Stamford Bridge and confidence can be hovering.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot it’s worthwhile to find out about methods to watch the Leicester v Chelsea recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Leicester v Chelsea on TV?

Leicester v Chelsea will happen on Sunday 28th June 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you’ll be able to tune in to look at each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Chelsea will kick off at 4pm – the match will precede Newcastle v Manchester Metropolis within the FA Cup at 6:30pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Chelsea on?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 3:30pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15.00 per 30 days. You may add the ‘Huge Sport’ bundle for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV go.

live stream Leicester v Chelsea on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Occasions, wager365 has supplied the next betting odds for this occasion:

wager365 odds: Leicester (15/8) Draw (5/2) Chelsea (7/5)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to wager365 in the present day and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Wager Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to fluctuation. 18+ Solely. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs apply.

Leicester v Chelsea team news

Leicester: Rodgers is prone to shake issues up right here after two successive attracts since Challenge Restart. There aren’t any contemporary harm considerations for the boss.

Dennis Praet may make his first look of the summer season after making the bench within the Foxes’ final outing, with Youri Tielemans doubtlessly remaining out of the XI.

Chelsea: Fikayo Tomori is out of the sport, having solely simply returned to full coaching, whereas Lampard could not threat Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is “match however not match match but”.

Willian was the one attacking participant to get 90 minutes towards Metropolis in midweek and could also be rested. Tammy Abraham might be favoured over Olivier Giroud up entrance.

Our prediction: Leicester v Chelsea

Either side could also be gunning for a Champions League spot however they are going to actually be eyeing up the FA Cup. At this stage of the competitors there is no room for error.

Chelsea may undergo from having performed Manchester Metropolis within the Premier League simply three days earlier however the Blues will nonetheless hope to scale back the tempo of quick-fire Leicester.

Count on a gentle begin to this recreation, which ought to come to life as play stretches. Neither boss will need further time and that would play into Leicester’s favour because the clock runs in direction of 90 minutes.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-1 Chelsea

Supply Phrases: **New clients solely. Min deposit £5. Wager Credit obtainable to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, wager and cost methodology exclusions apply. Returns exclude Wager Credit stake. Cut-off dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the complete breakdown of what video games are arising take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

In the event you’re in search of one thing else to look at take a look at our TV information.