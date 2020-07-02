What channel is Leicester v Crystal Palace on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester host Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon and victory is essential if they’re to take care of the battle with Chelsea and Manchester United for a top-four spot.

The Foxes have hit a droop for the reason that season restarted this summer season however will hope to recapture their type this weekend.

Palace head into the sport virtually definitely protected from relegation and with their eyes set on a top-half end this time period, with solely a handful of Premier League fixtures remaining.

Nevertheless, the Eagles have misplaced two on the bounce and have scored simply two targets all summer season throughout lockdown.

Roy Hodgson goes face to face with one other former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers in a conflict that guarantees loads of drama.

When is Leicester v Crystal Palace on TV?

Leicester v Crystal Palace will happen on Saturday 4th July 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you’ll be able to tune in to observe each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm – the match will observe Norwich v Brighton, which kicks off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Crystal Palace on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Important Occasion from 2:30pm.

This recreation is additionally obtainable to observe live on free-to-air channel Decide TV.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Methods to live stream Leicester v Crystal Palace on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Leicester v Crystal Palace odds

guess365 odds: Leicester (11/2) Draw (3/1) Crystal Palace (11/2)*

Leicester v Crystal Palace team news

Leicester: James Maddison’s health stays a priority after incomes simply 45 minutes as a sub within the 2-1 loss to Everton in midweek.

Ricardo Pereira is nonetheless out, whereas Rodgers could resolve to deliver Ayoze Perez again into the beginning XI together with Demarai Grey.

Crystal Palace: Hodgson will seemingly shake issues up right here after two defeats on the trot. Wilfried Zaha performed the total 90 minutes within the defeat to Burnley on Monday regardless of being an harm fear, and ought to begin right here.

Christian Benteke stays a priority after not that includes in Palace’s final two video games. Andros Townsend earned a begin final day trip and may get the nod forward of Max Meyer right here.

Our prediction: Leicester v Crystal Palace

Leicester are determined for 3 factors right here and may face a Palace facet easing off after all-but securing their Premier League standing for subsequent time period.

Count on the Foxes to return out quick on the King Energy in the hunt for an early aim to calm the nerves following two straight defeats.

Hodgson will set Palace up for the counter and it is going to be right down to the Leicester midfield to regulate play and discover alternatives to open issues up.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-0 Crystal Palace

