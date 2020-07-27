What channel is Leicester v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester welcome Manchester United to the King Energy this weekend with each side determined for a win.

The final Premier League recreation of the season will resolve who qualifies for the profitable Champions League subsequent time period.

And after 37 Premier League fixtures every, the battle comes all the way down to 90 minutes in entrance of no followers on Sunday afternoon.

United shall be kicking themselves after failing to beat West Ham final day trip, whereas Leicester’s latest type has been patchy.

It means neither aspect heads into this fixture as agency favourites and units up what may very well be a dramatic contest.

On a private be aware, Jamie Vardy will hope to strike in a bid to fend off different Premier League high scorers within the race for the Golden Boot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you must find out about the best way to watch the Leicester v Man Utd recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Leicester v Man Utd on TV?

Leicester v Man Utd will happen on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you possibly can tune in to look at each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Man Utd will kick off at 4pm – the match is considered one of 10 Premier League video games being performed on the identical time this weekend.

What TV channel is Leicester v Man Utd on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Fundamental Occasion from 3pm.

How you can live stream Leicester v Man Utd on-line

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Leicester v Man Utd odds

Leicester v Man Utd team news

Leicester: Marc Albrighton may very well be again from a groin situation to play on Sunday, however James Maddison, Christian Fuchs, Danny Amartey and Ben Chilwell stay injured.

Caglar Soyuncu is suspended nonetheless, so Wes Morgan is prone to stay within the coronary heart of defence. Kelechi Iheanacho could come into the XI.

Man Utd: Centre-back Eric Bailly is out of this conflict, whereas Luke Shaw is a doubt with a stolen ankle.

Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones gained’t be within the aspect, with supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doubtlessly set to area Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as soon as once more.

Our prediction: Leicester v Man Utd

United have wobbled of their previous few video games however come into this match understanding a draw shall be sufficient to safe a top-four end.

And meaning the impetus is on Leicester to hit their opponents with a sucker punch.

Don’t be shocked to see the Foxes bide their time and flood ahead on the counter. It is going to be all the way down to United’s midfield to chop off that offer.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-2 Man Utd

