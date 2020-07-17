What channel is Leicester v Sheffield United on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester Metropolis are determined for a win towards Sheffield United on Thursday to reignite their push to safe a Champions League spot for subsequent season.

But the Foxes face a tough problem towards Chris Wilder’s steely Blades, who’ve excelled this summer time.

Whereas Leicester have managed only one win since Challenge Restart, United have gained three of their six Premier League fixtures.

Wilder’s males are chasing a European spot for subsequent time period and victory would catapult them firmly into the operating.

Whether or not Leicester can rid themselves of the nightmare defeat to Bournemouth on the weekend stays to be seen.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part it’s good to learn about how you can watch the Leicester v Sheffield United sport on TV and on-line.

When is Leicester v Sheffield United on TV?

Leicester v Sheffield United will happen on Thursday 16th July 2020.

Upcoming video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Sheffield United will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Crystal Palace v Man Utd and Southampton v Brighton, which each kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Sheffield United on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League, Enviornment and Sky One from 5:55pm.

This sport is additionally obtainable to observe live on free-to-air channel Decide TV.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Methods to live stream Leicester v Sheffield United on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Leicester v Sheffield United odds

Leicester v Sheffield United team news

Leicester: James Maddison and Ben Chilwell may each return from damage for this conflict, however Caglar Soyuncu is suspended after being despatched off final trip.

Danny Amartey misses the sport, whereas Ricardo Pereira is out for the remainder of the season. Marc Albrighton got here off after 16 minutes towards Bournemouth and will likely be assessed.

Sheffield United: John Fleck may return to the squad, having missed United’s final 4 matches.

Nonetheless, each Luke Freeman and Leon Clarke are more likely to miss the sport. John Lundstram made a sub look within the 3-Zero win over Chelsea on Saturday and may transfer into the XI.

Our prediction: Leicester v Sheffield United

Leicester really want a win as their top-four hopes slip away from them however Sheffield United will pose a stern check on Thursday, as they’ve ambitions of their very own.

United brushed apart Chelsea with ease final trip and they gained’t be daunted by the duty forward of them right here.

Count on targets at each ends as Brendan Rodgers and his managerial counterpart Wilder search three factors. This might be a enjoyable sport for the impartial.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-2 Sheffield United

In the event you’re searching for one thing else to observe try our TV information.