What channel is Leicester v Sheffield United on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester Metropolis are determined for a win towards Sheffield United on Thursday to reignite their push to safe a Champions League spot for subsequent season.

But the Foxes face a troublesome problem towards Chris Wilder’s steely Blades, who’ve excelled this summer time.

Whereas Leicester have managed only one win since Challenge Restart, United have received three of their six Premier League fixtures.

Wilder’s males are chasing a European spot for subsequent time period and victory would catapult them firmly into the working.

Whether or not Leicester can rid themselves of the nightmare defeat to Bournemouth on the weekend stays to be seen.

When is Leicester v Sheffield United on TV?

Leicester v Sheffield United will happen on Thursday 16th July 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you may tune in to observe each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Sheffield United will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Crystal Palace v Man Utd and Southampton v Brighton, which each kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Sheffield United on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League, Enviornment and Sky One from 5:55pm.

This sport is additionally accessible to observe live on free-to-air channel Choose TV.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

The way to live stream Leicester v Sheffield United on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Leicester v Sheffield United odds

Leicester v Sheffield United team news

Leicester: James Maddison and Ben Chilwell might each return from damage for this conflict, however Caglar Soyuncu is suspended after being despatched off final trip.

Danny Amartey misses the sport, whereas Ricardo Pereira is out for the remainder of the season. Marc Albrighton got here off after 16 minutes towards Bournemouth and will probably be assessed.

Sheffield United: John Fleck might return to the squad, having missed United’s final 4 matches.

Nevertheless, each Luke Freeman and Leon Clarke are prone to miss the sport. John Lundstram made a sub look within the 3-Zero win over Chelsea on Saturday and might transfer into the XI.

Our prediction: Leicester v Sheffield United

Leicester really want a win as their top-four hopes slip away from them however Sheffield United will pose a stern take a look at on Thursday, as they’ve ambitions of their very own.

United brushed apart Chelsea with ease final trip and they received’t be daunted by the duty forward of them right here.

Anticipate targets at each ends as Brendan Rodgers and his managerial counterpart Wilder search three factors. This could possibly be a enjoyable sport for the impartial.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-2 Sheffield United

