What channel is Leicester v West Ham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester will look to take care of their 100 per cent begin to the season when West Ham come to city for Sunday’s early kick off.

The Foxes have received all three of their Premier League fixtures to this point this time period and look like persevering with on from final season’s glorious marketing campaign.

Brendan Rodgers’ males have averaged 4 objectives per sport within the prime flight to this point and head into Sunday’s conflict as favourites.

However West Ham are themselves coming into this tie having simply thumped Wolves 4-0 to kick-start their Premier League marketing campaign.

And supervisor David Moyes will hope his males can deal with this blistering Foxes assault when the 2 sides meet on the King Energy.

When is Leicester v West Ham on TV?

Leicester v West Ham will happen on Sunday 4th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v West Ham will kick off at 12pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Aston Villa v Liverpool, which kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leicester v West Ham on?

The sport shall be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15 monthly. You possibly can add the ‘Large Sport’ bundle for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV go.

Learn how to live stream Leicester v West Ham on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v West Ham team news

Leicester: Jamie Vardy is the massive damage fear for Leicester, with the striker set to be assessed for a hip subject earlier than Sunday’s early kick off.

Defender Filip Benkovic might be again from a groin damage right here, whereas Jonny Evans and Dennis Praet might return to the aspect.

West Ham: Moyes has solely three damage points in his squad, with Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop and Josh Cullen all set to overlook this sport.

Jarrod Bowen will doubtless preserve his place within the XI after scoring twice final weekend, whereas Michail Antonio ought to begin up entrance forward of Sebastian Haller as standard.

Our prediction: Leicester v West Ham

Leicester terrorised Manchester Metropolis final weekend and will hope to steal an early lead towards West Ham at house right here.

However the Hammers regarded comfy enjoying 5 throughout the again towards Wolves and will search to implement an analogous gameplan right here, by absorbing stress and hitting on the break.

If Vardy does certainly miss this sport then the Foxes might wrestle. However realistically Rodgers has sufficient in his arsenal to narrowly seize three factors.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-1 West Ham

