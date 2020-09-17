What channel is Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers start their Europa League 2020/21 marketing campaign with a second qualifying spherical conflict towards Lincoln Red Imps.

The Gers reached the spherical of 16 within the elongated 2019/20 marketing campaign and will hope to emulate that success – and higher it – this time round.

Steven Gerrard’s facet will face Willem II ought to they beat Red Imps of their one-leg tie tonight.

The Red Imps – primarily based in Gibraltar – famously defeated Celtic within the residence leg of their Champions League qualifying tie in 2016, and Rangers will hope to keep away from the identical banana pores and skin after they journey for the conflict.

When is Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers on TV?

Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers will happen on Thursday 17th September 2020.

Europa League video games return to their common Thursday night time slot following an August onslaught on fixtures all through the week.

What time is kick-off?

Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers will kick off at 4pm – the match shall be adopted by Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers on?

You may watch the sport live on Premier Sports activities 1 from 3:55pm.

Tips on how to live stream Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers on-line

Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers team news

Lincoln Red Imps confirmed XI: TBC

Rangers confirmed XI: TBC

Our prediction: Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers

A cursory look at Lincoln Red Imps’ European file reveals the are the clear underdogs on this tie, however the Celtic encounter ought to give them nice hope of having the ability to upset the chances.

Nonetheless, Rangers are rolling alongside properly in 2020/21 to this point having performed seven aggressive video games within the Scottish Premier League with out conceding in any of them.

Their hermetic streak stretches into pre-season the place they gained all 4 of their warm-up clashes to nil.

Gerrard will demand a assured, skilled, assured efficiency right here. He’ll get one.

Our prediction: Lincoln Red Imps 0-3 Rangers

