What channel is Lincoln v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

So far as Carabao Cup fixtures go, they don’t get an entire lot extra fascinating than Lincoln Metropolis’s date with Liverpool on the LNER Stadium this week.

The League One outfit have began the 2020/21 season in terrific type and will hope to trigger one of many greatest upsets of the match when the Premier League champions roll into city.

Liverpool have kick-started their defence in stable trend however Jurgen Klopp is set to rotate his squad for the cup conflict.

New signing Diogo Jota is primed and able to function as he seeks to carve out a spot for himself within the established entrance three.

Klopp will demand an expert show, however given Lincoln’s thrilling type throughout all competitions thus far this season, we could also be in for a cracker.

When is Lincoln v Liverpool on TV?

Lincoln v Liverpool will happen on Thursday twenty fourth September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Lincoln v Liverpool will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are quite a few Carabao Cup video games going down this week together with Man Metropolis v Bournemouth on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Lincoln v Liverpool on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Essential Occasion from 7:30pm.

Find out how to live stream Lincoln v Liverpool on-line

Lincoln v Liverpool team news

Lincoln: Michael Appleton has no damage considerations going into this one and is prone to identify the identical XI that beat MK Dons on the weekend.

Liverpool: The Reds have a number of accidents to fringe gamers who would have been prone to begin right here.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri and Joel Matip are out, so too is Jordan Henderson. Count on a much-rotated younger squad right here, plus a primary begin for Jota.

Our prediction: Lincoln v Liverpool

Lincoln have received all 5 of their aggressive video games this season and at present sit second in League One.

The Imps will identify a powerful XI that can not be underestimated once they come up towards Liverpool’s kids.

Nevertheless, the Reds’ children have a degree to show early within the season. Jurgen Klopp hasn’t invested in too many new signings this summer season, which means squad place are very a lot up for grabs. They’ll be eager to impress.

Our prediction: Lincoln 0-2 Liverpool

