What channel is Liverpool v Arsenal Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool will hope for a repeat end result from Monday night time after they tackle Arsenal at Anfield for the second time in 4 days.

The Reds cruised to a 3-1 victory over the Gunners as Jurgen Klopp outwitted his managerial counterpart Mikel Arteta in a technical battle between the edges.

Either side are anticipated to make loads of modifications to their beginning XIs in all of their Carabao Cup fixtures with a fixture pile-up on the horizon as European competitions method on the horizon.

Arsenal may have realized lots from their journey to Merseyside on Monday, however can they put their analysis into observe with a reshuffled line-up on Thursday?

Arteta has already lifted two trophies throughout his quick stint as Gunners boss and will probably be decided for extra as quickly as he can lay his fingers on them.

When is Liverpool v Arsenal on TV?

Liverpool v Arsenal will happen on Thursday 1st October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Arsenal will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are quite a few Carabao Cup video games happening this week together with Brentford v Fulham on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Arsenal on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Essential Occasion from 7:30pm.

live stream Liverpool v Arsenal on-line

Watch Liverpool v Arsenal within the US

Liverpool v Arsenal team news

Liverpool: Thiago Alcantara has examined constructive for COVID-19 and subsequently gained’t be accessible for both of the Reds’ video games previous to the worldwide break.

Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and new signing Kosta Tsimikas are dominated out for this encounter, although Diogo Jota is anticipated to be handed a begin after discovering the web towards Arsenal on Monday night time.

Arsenal: New goalkeeper Alex Runarsson could also be given an opportunity to shine right here, although William Saliba is being sheltered from that includes within the first team for now.

Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah may get the nod right here as every stakes their declare for normal motion.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Arsenal

Neither aspect is blessed with extraordinary high quality on the again past their beginning defence, and that might make for a tasty encounter right here.

The likes of Jota, Takumi Minamino and teenager Curtis Jones will all be eager to thrust their title into the combination for normal first-team motion and have every proven flashes of sophistication to recommend they might do exactly that.

Nonetheless, Arsenal could also be tempted to discipline a barely stronger rotated XI than Liverpool, who’re more likely to relaxation Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, and that might nearly give them the sting.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-3 Arsenal

In case you’re searching for one thing else to observe try our TV Information.