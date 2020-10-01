What channel is Liverpool v Arsenal Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool will hope for a repeat outcome from Monday evening after they tackle Arsenal at Anfield for the second time in 4 days.

The Reds cruised to a 3-1 victory over the Gunners as Jurgen Klopp outwitted his managerial counterpart Mikel Arteta in a technical battle between the perimeters.

Either side are anticipated to make loads of modifications to their beginning XIs in all of their Carabao Cup fixtures with a fixture pile-up on the horizon as European competitions strategy on the horizon.

Arsenal can have discovered lots from their journey to Merseyside on Monday, however can they put their analysis into follow with a reshuffled line-up on Thursday?

Arteta has already lifted two trophies throughout his brief stint as Gunners boss and will probably be decided for extra as quickly as he can lay his arms on them.

When is Liverpool v Arsenal on TV?

Liverpool v Arsenal will happen on Thursday 1st October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Arsenal will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are quite a few Carabao Cup video games happening this week together with Brentford v Fulham on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Arsenal on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Essential Occasion from 7:30pm.

You possibly can add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 monthly mixed or decide up the entire sports activities bundle for simply £23 monthly.

How you can live stream Liverpool v Arsenal on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Watch Liverpool v Arsenal within the US

ESPN+ will probably be exhibiting each Carabao Cup fixture live within the US, that means followers throughout the pond can tune in for all the largest video games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the ultimate may also be proven live on ESPN+.

Liverpool v Arsenal team news

Liverpool: Thiago Alcantara has examined constructive for COVID-19 and due to this fact gained’t be accessible for both of the Reds’ video games previous to the worldwide break.

Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and new signing Kosta Tsimikas are dominated out for this encounter, although Diogo Jota is anticipated to be handed a begin after discovering the web towards Arsenal on Monday evening.

Arsenal: New goalkeeper Alex Runarsson could also be given an opportunity to shine right here, although William Saliba is being sheltered from that includes within the first team for now.

Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah might get the nod right here as every stakes their declare for normal motion.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Arsenal

Neither aspect is blessed with extraordinary high quality on the again past their beginning defence, and that would make for a tasty encounter right here.

The likes of Jota, Takumi Minamino and teen Curtis Jones will all be eager to thrust their title into the combo for normal first-team motion and have every proven flashes of sophistication to counsel they may do exactly that.

Nevertheless, Arsenal could also be tempted to subject a barely stronger rotated XI than Liverpool, who’re prone to relaxation Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, and that would nearly give them the sting.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-3 Arsenal

