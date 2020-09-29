What channel is Liverpool v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool and Arsenal put their 100 per cent successful information on the road this night as they conflict within the Premier League live on Monday Night time Soccer.

The Reds can have been inspired by Manchester Metropolis’s woeful 5-2 defeat by the hands of Leicester.

The heavy loss means Liverpool can open up an early three-point hole on their anticipated title rivals, a small psychological enhance regardless of having solely performed three Premier League fixtures after tonight.

Nonetheless, Arsenal gained’t again down, as they’ve confirmed of their final two resilient shows in opposition to the champions.

Mikel Arteta used his facet’s victory over Liverpool in 2019/20 to marketing campaign for switch funds, and he might have to depend on a number of new signings with nearly all of his beginning defence out injured.

When is Liverpool v Arsenal on TV?

Liverpool v Arsenal will happen on Monday twenty eighth September.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

It was initially imagined to go forward at 8:15pm however the time wash shifted again in order that the sport would end previous to the government-imposed 10pm pub curfew.

There are two Premier League video games going down this night together with Fulham v Aston Villa.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Arsenal on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Most important Occasion from 7:45pm.

Find out how to live stream Liverpool v Arsenal on-line

Liverpool v Arsenal team news

Liverpool: Neither facet is trying significantly wholesome proper now. We’ll begin with the Reds.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joel Matip stay sidelined, whereas Jordan Henderson has been dominated out for a short while.

The headline news is that Henderson’s midfield alternative Thiago is a significant doubt, so too is No.1 keeper Alisson, which means Adrian might deputise between the sticks.

Arsenal: The defensive harm disaster continues. Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis and Cedric Soares are all out and Kieran Tierney is a doubt. However hey, good news, Gunners followers – David Luiz is match.

Arsenal rotated their squad for the cup which means their rested stars are raring to go right here.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Arsenal

Arsenal have confirmed to be a thorn in Liverpool’s facet these days having held them to a draw within the Group Defend and beating them within the league on the finish of final season.

Nonetheless, the Reds have began this season effectively. They put in an assured show in opposition to Chelsea and recorded a robust clear sheet in that one.

Seeing Man Metropolis slip up so early within the marketing campaign ought to encourage Liverpool to push on as they goal for a profitable title defence.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

