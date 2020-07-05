What channel is Liverpool v Aston Villa on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool return to Anfield on Sunday for the primary time since being topped Premier League champions, however with their tails between their legs.

Thursday’s 4-Zero defeat to second-place Manchester Metropolis was a wake-up name for supervisor Jurgen Klopp, who will count on a response towards Aston Villa right here.

Focus is additionally on Villa as they desperately search factors to keep away from relegation, with solely six Premier League fixtures remaining.

Villa will arrive at Anfield realizing even some extent would drastically increase their survival possibilities.

And if Klopp decides to relaxation some males after the midweek loss to Metropolis, this could possibly be a better recreation than the desk suggests.

When is Liverpool v Aston Villa on TV?

Liverpool v Aston Villa will happen on Sunday fifth July 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you possibly can tune in to observe each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Aston Villa will kick off at 4:30pm – the match will precede Southampton v Manchester Metropolis at 7pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Aston Villa on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Most important Occasion from 4:15pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Tips on how to live stream Liverpool v Aston Villa on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Liverpool v Aston Villa odds

Liverpool v Aston Villa team news

Liverpool: Joel Matip is out for the remainder of the season with a foot harm, that means Klopp has simply two match centre-backs.

Nonetheless, Dejan Lovren could possibly be handed match for Sunday, whereas the supervisor might effectively tinker together with his ahead choices.

Aston Villa: Matt Targett is a fear with a hamstring drawback picked up within the defeat to Wolves, whereas Bjorn Engels is out.

Frederic Guilbert may lastly return from a knee subject. Tom Heaton and Wesley are undoubtedly out, however Danny Drinkwater may return to the XI and John McGinn is tipped to start out after being rested to the bench final day out.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Aston Villa

Liverpool endured a significant hangover from their title-winning celebrations after they misplaced 4-Zero at Metropolis in midweek.

And Villa higher watch out for a Reds response right here as they return to Anfield for the primary time since being topped champions.

Villa will head to Merseyside determined for some extent however with Liverpool’s attacking expertise all able to altering video games right away, it’s laborious to see how Dean Smith’s facet can hold the Reds out for 90 minutes.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa

