What channel is Liverpool v Aston Villa on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool return to Anfield on Sunday for the primary time since being topped Premier League champions, however with their tails between their legs.

Thursday’s 4-Zero defeat to second-place Manchester Metropolis was a wake-up name for supervisor Jurgen Klopp, who will anticipate a response in opposition to Aston Villa right here.

Focus is additionally on Villa as they desperately search factors to keep away from relegation, with solely six Premier League fixtures remaining.

Villa will arrive at Anfield understanding even a degree would vastly increase their survival probabilities.

And if Klopp decides to relaxation some males after the midweek loss to Metropolis, this may very well be a more in-depth sport than the desk suggests.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you might want to learn about watch the Liverpool v Aston Villa sport on TV and on-line.

When is Liverpool v Aston Villa on TV?

Liverpool v Aston Villa will happen on Sunday fifth July 2020.

Upcoming video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you possibly can tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Aston Villa will kick off at 4:30pm – the match will precede Southampton v Manchester Metropolis at 7pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Aston Villa on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Fundamental Occasion from 4:15pm.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How you can live stream Liverpool v Aston Villa on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Liverpool v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Instances, guess365 has supplied the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: Liverpool (1/3) Draw (4/1) Aston Villa (7/1)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 immediately and declare a gap account supply of ‘As much as £100 in Wager Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to vary. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Be aware – The bonus code RT365 doesn’t change the supply quantity in any method.

Liverpool v Aston Villa team news

Liverpool: Joel Matip is out for the remainder of the season with a foot harm, which means Klopp has simply two match centre-backs.

Nonetheless, Dejan Lovren may very well be handed match for Sunday, whereas the supervisor could effectively tinker together with his ahead choices.

Aston Villa: Matt Targett is a fear with a hamstring drawback picked up within the defeat to Wolves, whereas Bjorn Engels is out.

Frederic Guilbert may lastly return from a knee problem. Tom Heaton and Wesley are positively out, however Danny Drinkwater may return to the XI and John McGinn is tipped to begin after being rested to the bench final day out.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Aston Villa

Liverpool endured a significant hangover from their title-winning celebrations once they misplaced 4-Zero at Metropolis in midweek.

And Villa higher watch out for a Reds response right here as they return to Anfield for the primary time since being topped champions.

Villa will head to Merseyside determined for a degree however with Liverpool’s attacking expertise all able to altering video games immediately, it’s laborious to see how Dean Smith’s facet can maintain the Reds out for 90 minutes.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa

Supply Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Wager Credit obtainable to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and cost technique exclusions apply. Returns exclude Wager Credit stake. Cut-off dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

If you happen to’re in search of one thing else to observe try our TV information.