What channel is Liverpool v Burnley on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool stay on the right track to beat Manchester Metropolis’s report of 100 factors in a Premier League season once they welcome Burnley to Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds have recovered from defeat to Metropolis earlier this summer time with back-to-back wins in opposition to Aston Villa and Brighton.

They now have 4 Premier League fixtures to safe 12 factors and attain 104 for the season.

However Burnley might be no push-overs after performing miracles this summer time with an injury-ravaged squad.

The Clarets nonetheless have hopes of securing a European spot for subsequent time period and might be out to get no less than a draw on Merseyside.

When is Liverpool v Burnley on TV?

Liverpool v Burnley will happen on Saturday 11th July 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you’ll be able to tune in to observe each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Burnley will kick off at 3pm – the match will precede Sheffield United v Chelsea, which kicks off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Burnley on?

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport from 2:30pm.

Easy methods to live stream Liverpool v Burnley on-line

Liverpool v Burnley odds

Liverpool v Burnley team news

Liverpool: Jordan Henderson is unlikely to play after struggling a knee damage within the midweek sport with Brighton. Jurgen Klopp may draft in James Milner or Fabinho.

Joel Matip is out for the remainder of the season, however left-back Andy Robertson recovered from a useless leg to face Brighton and ought to transfer into the XI for the weekend.

Burnley: The Clarets have gained three in 4 video games regardless of a raft of accidents this summer time. Chris Wooden earned some second-half minutes in Wednesday’s win over West Ham however he’ll probably stay on the bench.

Jack Cork, Ben Mee, Ashley Barnes and Matt Lowton might all miss the remainder of the marketing campaign with damage, however Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady had been on the bench final trip and may get a sport right here. Jay Rodriguez ought to as soon as once more begin up entrance.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Burnley

Liverpool are in slick kind proper now and Klopp had the posh of swapping out nearly his total attacking arsenal halfway via their final sport.

With the entrance males recent and hungry to safe 104 factors, it’s onerous to see how Burnley will cease the Reds from plundering their aim over 90 minutes.

Saying that, Sean Dyche’s males proceed to shock this summer time regardless of their massive damage checklist. The Clarets will definitely make Liverpool work for his or her win at Anfield.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Burnley

(Liverpool to win 2-1: 8/1 at Guess365)

