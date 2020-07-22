What channel is Liverpool v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool host Chelsea of their ultimate house recreation of the Premier League season at Anfield.

The Reds will elevate the Premier League trophy for the primary time for the reason that league’s inception, their first high division title for 30 years, after the sport. (What time Liverpool will elevate the Premier Life trophy? Observe the hyperlink for all the small print.)

However there’s nonetheless lots up for grabs on this one as Chelsea search to benefit from their remaining Premier League fixtures.

Frank Lampard’s Blues are near sealing a spot within the Champions League for subsequent season and can achieve this with a victory right here.

On the identical time, Chelsea should handle their squad effectively within the coming days with an FA Cup ultimate to compete in subsequent week.

When is Liverpool v Chelsea on TV?

Liverpool v Chelsea will happen on Wednesday 22nd July 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you possibly can tune in to look at each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Chelsea will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will precede Man Utd v West Ham at 6pm, live on Sky Sports activities.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Chelsea on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Most important Occasion from 8pm.

The match can even be proven live on the free-to-air Choose TV channel.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How you can live stream Liverpool v Chelsea on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Liverpool v Chelsea odds

guess365 odds: Liverpool (1/1) Draw (11/4) Chelsea (5/2)*

Liverpool v Chelsea team news

Liverpool: Captain Jordan Henderson will miss out on the sport by means of harm however will hoist the trophy excessive afterwards.

Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and James Milner are all anticipated to overlook out, which means defensive choices are a bit skinny.

Chelsea: N’Golo Kante is near a return however is unlikely to be thrown in on the deep finish right here.

With Billy Gilmour nonetheless out, the Blues will flip to Jorginho to fill within the center function.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Chelsea

Liverpool are operating out the clock, with no home or European cup competitions left to battle in.

However, Chelsea are nonetheless preventing on three fronts. They need a top-four place, the FA Cup of their cupboard and stay within the Champions League albeit 3-Zero all the way down to Bayern Munich after the primary leg of their tie.

Lampard’s males have motivation to succeed right here, however they could not be capable to go all weapons blazing with different competitions on the horizon.

Liverpool have misplaced a bit depth, however they’ll nonetheless be eager to win this one.

Our prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

(Draw 1-1: 7/1 at guess365)

