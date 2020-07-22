What channel is Liverpool v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool host Chelsea of their ultimate dwelling recreation of the Premier League season at Anfield.

The Reds will elevate the Premier League trophy for the primary time because the league’s inception, their first high division title for 30 years, after the sport. (What time Liverpool will elevate the Premier Life trophy? Observe the hyperlink for all the main points.)

However there’s nonetheless a lot up for grabs on this one as Chelsea search to take advantage of their remaining Premier League fixtures.

Frank Lampard’s Blues are near sealing a spot within the Champions League for subsequent season and can accomplish that with a victory right here.

On the identical time, Chelsea should handle their squad nicely within the coming days with an FA Cup ultimate to compete in subsequent week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces that you must learn about easy methods to watch the Liverpool v Chelsea recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Liverpool v Chelsea on TV?

Liverpool v Chelsea will happen on Wednesday 22nd July 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you possibly can tune in to look at each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Chelsea will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will precede Man Utd v West Ham at 6pm, live on Sky Sports activities.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Chelsea on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Foremost Occasion from 8pm.

The match may also be proven live on the free-to-air Choose TV channel.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Find out how to live stream Liverpool v Chelsea on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Liverpool v Chelsea odds

Liverpool v Chelsea team news

Liverpool: Captain Jordan Henderson will miss out on the sport by way of harm however will hoist the trophy excessive afterwards.

Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and James Milner are all anticipated to overlook out, which means defensive choices are a little bit skinny.

Chelsea: N’Golo Kante is near a return however is unlikely to be thrown in on the deep finish right here.

With Billy Gilmour nonetheless out, the Blues will flip to Jorginho to fill within the center position.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Chelsea

Liverpool are operating out the clock, with no home or European cup competitions left to struggle in.

Then again, Chelsea are nonetheless preventing on three fronts. They need a top-four place, the FA Cup of their cupboard and stay within the Champions League albeit 3-Zero right down to Bayern Munich after the primary leg of their tie.

Lampard’s males have motivation to succeed right here, however they might not be capable to go all weapons blazing with different competitions on the horizon.

Liverpool have misplaced a little bit depth, however they’ll nonetheless be eager to win this one.

Our prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

