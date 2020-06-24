What channel is Liverpool v Crystal Palace on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool tackle Crystal Palace beneath the lights at Anfield tonight as they edge ever-closer to the Premier League title.

The Reds will not be removed from clinching their first high division title since 1990, and we’ve got all the small print on precisely how and after they can accomplish that of their remaining Premier League fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp will solely have this match in his ideas proper now although, and will know his team should produce a greater show than their lacklustre outing at Everton.

Watch Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Palace are not any mugs both. Roy Hodgson has remarkably steered the Eagles into the highest half with eight video games to go and European locations up for grabs.

It could take an enormous effort to nail down a Europa League berth, but it surely’s actually not unattainable, notably with Arsenal stumbling out of the gates upon the return of soccer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you have to find out about learn how to watch the Liverpool v Crystal Palace sport on TV and on-line.

When is Liverpool v Crystal Palace on TV?

Liverpool v Crystal Palace will happen on Wednesday 25th July 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you may tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will comply with 4 different fixtures to happen on the night, together with Manchester United v Sheffield United.

Can Liverpool win the title tonight?

No – Liverpool can’t win the league after they face Crystal Palace within the Premier League on Wednesday night time.

Nevertheless, this can be their remaining sport earlier than being topped champions. If the Reds beat Palace at Anfield, they are going to want simply two factors to safe the trophy with their subsequent sport… towards Manchester Metropolis.

They’ll win the title even sooner although. If Liverpool win towards Palace, Metropolis should beat Chelsea or the title race is formally over.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Crystal Palace on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Predominant Occasion from 8pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Easy methods to live stream Liverpool v Crystal Palace on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace team news

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson are anticipated to be again within the beginning XI after lacking out towards Everton.

James Milner limped out of the Merseyside derby and is not anticipated to characteristic on this one.

Crystal Palace: James Tomkins and Jeffrey Schlupp will miss out by way of harm.

Former Liverpool defender Martin Kelly is additionally out of motion. Hodgson will hope to maintain an unchanged XI.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Liverpool’s draw with Everton was disappointingly sluggish, however let’s face it, it hasn’t – and is not going to – injury them.

The Reds want 5 factors to clinch the title and they are going to hope to stay them on the board as quickly as attainable.

Salah’s return will add contemporary impetus and whereas Palace will intention for a powerful finish to the season, snuffing out Liverpool could also be a bridge too far for them.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace

