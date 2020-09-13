What channel is Liverpool v Leeds on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds United are again within the Premier League after a 16-year absence and first up for boss Marcelo Bielsa is a visit to champions Liverpool.

Liverpool romped to the league title final season and are eager to set an early tempo in 2020/2021.

Reds supervisor Jurgen Klopp has been getting ready for this match ever for the reason that Premier League fixtures have been launched final month.

The champions are but to considerably strengthen within the switch window however nonetheless head into the marketing campaign as one of many favourites to win the league.

As for Leeds, they are going to hope to hold ahead the momentum that secured them prime spot within the Championship once they rock up at Anfield on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part it’s good to find out about the best way to watch Liverpool v Leeds on TV and on-line.

When is Liverpool v Leeds on TV?

Liverpool v Leeds will happen on Saturday 12th September 2020.

Try our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Leeds will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend, together with Tottenham v Everton on Sunday 13th September 2020.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Leeds on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Primary Occasion from 5pm.

You’ll be able to add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days mixed or choose up the whole sports activities package deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

The right way to live stream Liverpool v Leeds on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Liverpool v Leeds team news

Liverpool: New signing Konstantinos Tsimikas will miss the sport after testing constructive for coronavirus in the course of the worldwide break.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri are each out injured, whereas Jordan Henderson is a doubt with a knee drawback. James Milner is in line to play towards his former membership.

Leeds: Kalvin Phillips will return from England responsibility to anchor the Leeds midfield, whereas Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper ought to begin within the centre of defence.

New signings Rodrigo and Robin Koch are prone to begin on the bench as Bielsa sticks to the gamers he trusted with incomes Leeds promotion final time period.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Leeds

Leeds will come into this conflict hoping to trigger an upset on their return to the Premier League, however in actuality this is Liverpool’s recreation to lose.

The Reds could not have strengthened a lot this summer season however that attacking line of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane is a category above what Leeds confronted within the Championship.

Bielsa will need his males to muck in behind the ball earlier than hitting Liverpool on the break, which implies this might be an extended afternoon for the guests.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Leeds

For the complete breakdown of what video games are developing take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

When you’re in search of one thing else to observe take a look at our TV Information.