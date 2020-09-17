What channel is Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham make the trek to Bulgaria throughout midweek for a Europa League second spherical qualifying tie towards Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Spurs reached the Champions League spherical of 16 final season earlier than being knocked out by German upstarts RB Leipzig.

Nonetheless, they failed to succeed in the highest 4 within the 2019/20 Premier League marketing campaign and should resort to plying their commerce within the second tier of European soccer this season.

Jose Mourinho will nonetheless see European soccer of any type as a significant probability to elevate silverware with Tottenham, and can be decided for his males to cruise by means of the preliminary rounds with out breaking a sweat.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv made it to the third qualifying spherical final yr earlier than being dumped out of the event by Strasbourg. That was the furthest they’ve ever superior in European competitions barring one Champions League tie towards Membership Brugge in 2003 – throughout which they misplaced each legs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you’ll want to learn about the best way to watch the Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham sport on TV and on-line.

When is Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham on TV?

Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham will happen on Thursday 17th September 2020.

Europa League video games return to their common Thursday night time slot following an August onslaught on fixtures all through the week.

What time is kick-off?

Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham will kick off at 5pm – the match will intently observe Lincoln Crimson Imps v Rangers.

What TV channel is Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham on?

You may watch the sport live on Premier Sports activities 2 from 4:55pm.

It prices simply £9.99 per thirty days for Sky and Virgin clients and contains LaLigaTV which boasts 9 Spanish high flight matches each weekend.

Find out how to live stream Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham on-line

The sport is additionally streamed live on-line by way of Premier Participant.

It comes included with the Sky package deal for Premier Sports activities, or you may join the online-only participant no matter your present TV supplier.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham team news

Lokomotiv Plovdiv confirmed XI: TBC

Tottenham confirmed XI: TBC

Our prediction: Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham

Properly, everyone knows what ought to occur… however have you ever ever heard of a situation extra ‘Tottenham Hotspur’ than dropping to Lokomotiv Plovdiv on a Thursday and re-signing Gareth Bale on a Friday?

Spurs will hope for an early purpose to ease the nerves of followers anticipating a basic upset, whereas Mourinho will hope for a convincing show to attract the critics away from his facet, even for a short time.

Gamers will nonetheless be returning to full health, however that may’t be used as an excuse on this one. They merely must win. They’ll.

Our prediction: Lokomotiv Plovdiv 0-2 Tottenham

