What channel is Luton v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United kick off their Carabao Cup marketing campaign with a visit to face Luton City at Kenilworth Highway this night.

The Crimson Devils have been humbled by Crystal Palace on the weekend on their return to Premier League responsibility, however a extra apparent banana pores and skin lies in wait within the form of the Hatters tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been pissed off along with his facet’s lack of switch exercise to date this summer season, however there will probably be no excuse for not navigating a solution to the fourth spherical of Carabao Cup fixtures.

Luton have began their new Championship season with vigour and verve, successful each fixtures to date, and triumphing in two cup rounds to achieve this stage.

Meaning boss Nathan Jones has guided his males to a win in all 4 aggressive video games this season, all in opposition to Championship opposition, and will search a serious shock right here.

When is Luton v Man Utd on TV?

Luton v Man Utd will happen on Tuesday twenty second September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Luton v Man Utd will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are quite a few Carabao Cup video games going down this week together with Lincoln v Liverpool on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Luton v Man Utd on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Most important Occasion from 8pm.

How one can live stream Luton v Man Utd on-line

Luton v Man Utd team news

Luton: There aren’t any damage considerations for Jones, that means he’ll most likely deploy his strongest XI in a bid to upset the percentages.

James Collins missed the weekend however his cup hat-trick over Norwich and match-winner in opposition to Barnsley ought to put him in good stead to begin.

Man Utd: Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe stay sidelined by way of damage, in any other case the team choice is solely right down to Solskjaer’s private selection.

Dean Henderson will begin in aim, Odion Ighalo is more likely to begin up entrance, Donny van de Beek could begin in midfield and Juan Mata might earn a begin within the No.10 slot.

Our prediction: Luton v Man Utd

Luton have began the season in terrific kind and could have the health edge after enjoying a number of pre-season video games and 4 instances competitively already in 2020/21.

United are clearly a step up by way of high quality, however numerous upsets have taken place within the opening rounds of the cup. Might recreation sharpness play a giant half on this one?

United’s fringe gamers are more likely to be given an opportunity to shine, and almost certainly will come by way of unscathed, however this showdown will probably be nearer than many will anticipate.

Our prediction: Luton 1-2 Man Utd

